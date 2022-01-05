Benefits of eccentric leg training and 6 recommended exercises

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Eccentric training is beneficial for your legs. It is not necessary to spend so much time on it and you will still notice less muscle load when developing any exercise.

Eccentric leg training can enhance the benefits of exercise. But what does it consist of? Well, to understand it better, more attention needs to be paid to all parts of the routine execution. Even if you are doing the movements well, sometimes there are fragments that are not taken into account.

For example, if you are sitting down and raise your leg up, the most common is that you focus your effort on raising it and not apply an effective strategy when lowering it. Eccentric exercise takes care of the latter. That is, they are the practices where the muscle is lengthened while maintaining a muscle contraction. Do you want to know more about it? Keep reading!

Features and benefits of eccentric leg training

It is an effective technique to obtain force faster. You work mostly on muscle flexibility. In addition, These movements are characterized by guiding you through three phases of muscle contraction.

For example, when you squat, you go through these three stages; the eccentric (lowering) when you lower and your quads lengthen. If you stay fixed in the position, you experience the second phase, the isometric (transition) and, finally, the concentric (lifting) phase when you get up.

Practicing eccentric leg training can benefit you from many points of view, as allows you to exercise detailing and enhancing each step. Among the utilities, those that we will mention below stand out:

You get better results in less time than with concentric training.

If you like to run, you increase the size of the fast twitch fibers, that are responsible for developing large forces at high speed and in short periods of time.

that are responsible for developing large forces at high speed and in short periods of time. You safely develop the flexibility of your legs.

You invigorate the tissues put into practice, reducing the possibility of injury.

reducing the possibility of injury. You enrich the brain’s ability to know the precise position of all the parts of your body at all times.

You strengthen the stability of your joints as an unconscious response to constant training practice.

as an unconscious response to constant training practice. You improve the qualities of your tendon by promoting the regeneration of proteins such as collagen, which is responsible for keeping all the structures of the body together.

You facilitate the restoration of muscles associated with wrist movements.

Eccentric leg training is ideal for strengthening muscles and reducing the risk of injury.

Times when eccentric leg workouts are recommended

Anyone is capable of developing them. As it is recommended to rehabilitate the muscles, you need to consult with a physiotherapist or specialist to tell you when is the best time to apply it above the injured muscle.

In addition to those moments when you suffer injuriesIt is also advisable to practice them when you want to strengthen specific areas of your legs that need to achieve greater performance. Similarly, your development and evolution as an athlete is a good reason to execute them.

6 Recommended Exercises in Eccentric Leg Workout

These exercises seek to promote the development of the lower areas of the body. For each suggested exercise do 2 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions, 1 or 2 times a week. If you lift weights greater than 80% of your body volume, the indicated thing is to reduce the number of repetitions between five and eight.

From the comfort of your home or in the formality of a gym, you can practice the following eccentric leg training exercises.

1. One leg squats

They are strong on the knee joint by causing excessive eccentric loading. Thus, the movement consists of leaning only on one leg on the ground; the other leg is bent back.

Then you lean in pause, pause for a moment, and then put both feet on the ground to climb faster. You can add weight to your hands with a dumbbell or other object, in order to increase resistance.

2. Lunge plus squat

The stride refers to the position of the body in which one leg is placed behind and the other forward, with the knee bent and the foot resting on the ground.

Therefore, this function is executed in that position, but adding a squat and swapping legs on each rep. Inside your home or in a gym, it is worth adding weight on your shoulders, considering that it does not exceed 25% of your weight.

3. Curl hamstring band

Lying up on the ground, you hold one of your feet with the elastic band. The other leg is free for you to raise as you raise your hips. You stay there for a few seconds, until the band begins to pull on your foot to force you down.

In those moments, you lower your raised leg and restart the movement. You must interchange the foot that holds the band to fortify both sides equally.

4. Deadlift

It means a weight lifting. Therefore, you should choose a load that represents up to 70% of your body weight.

With both legs resting on the floor, you lift the bar for later perform a slow and guarded eccentric descent, leaning forward and lifting one of your legs back.

Do all this by loading the weights, until you lean forward enough to put the bar back on the ground.

The deadlift can be performed at different intensity levels, with barbells or dumbbells.

5. Hip adduction

Lying up on the floor, you lean your legs against the wall to gradually open your limbs without bending your knees. To return to the original posture, you bend your knees to your chest, in order to avoid concentric effort.

6. Stir the pot

You will need a ball of fitball to develop it. Here you work the center of gravity of your body and increase the level that your legs can support.

Lying face down towards the floor, with your legs apart, you support your arms supported by your hands and you start sliding them onto the ball in a circular motion similar to stirring a pot. All this with your legs fixed to the ground, supporting the routine that the arms execute.

Importance of prior preparation and choice of level of eccentric training

The most advisable thing is to warm up your muscles before starting with the exercises. To do this, you can start by stretching your upper and lower extremities. It can be through a short run, with small jumps or by executing simple strides to all sides of your body.

In the same way, It is essential that you choose the level of difficulty with which you want to start. It is recommended to start at minimum levels and gradually increase the intensity. That is, adding more series of each exercise, increasing the number of repetitions and dedicating more time than at the beginning.

For all this, it is convenient that any decision that requires greater physical exhaustion you consult with a specialist or a certified trainer who can establish the necessary limits based on your physical possibilities.

