Ayurveda medicine is considered an alternative to the western concept that is currently held, where it seeks to establish a healthy style system through non-invasive healing practices such as massages, meditation, yoga, tai chi and even changes in diet.

It is an ancient technique from India where the emphasis is on the use of herbal remedies to combine mind and body factors, where the five elements of nature, ether, air, fire, water and earth are used.

The ether represents muscular, respiratory and joint movement. It is directly associated with problems of anxiety, fear or pain, the fire and water they control the metabolism, that is, everything related to the digestion process and governs the emotions. The land and air it is everything that has to do with the physical structure of the body and the immune system.

These five elements have been studied in order to maintain a balance between the physical and the mental and in this way avoid diseases.

It is a highly effective and comprehensive model, since the doctors who practice this branch of medicine have knowledge of nutrition and psychology, in addition to other concepts of climatology, herbology and even things related to the stars and constellations.

The practitioners of Ayurveda medicine seek not only to solve the discomfort or pain that one has, but to determine the cause that may be generating it, since, when reaching the root of the situation, it will be avoided that in the short future In the medium or long term, the problem appears again, that is, strategies are proposed to solve the reason for the ailment, not the ailment as such.

What is Ayurveda medicine for?

Today we live with constant tension and stress due to the amount of emotional, social and political situations that have in the environment, that is why it is essential to find ways to maintain physical and mental health in order to avoid situations that affect directly health and that is where Ayurveda medicine comes into play, which helps maintain a quality of life, reduce stress and improve the flexibility of the human body, thus avoiding injuries caused by blows or falls.

In addition, Ayurveda medicine is based on the concept of “science of life”, which is supported by 8 branches of traditional medicine: general medicine as a whole, surgery, toxicology, otorhinolaryngology, obstetrics , gynecology, pediatrics and ophthalmology, which means that it helps treat pathological diseases such as stress, muscle or joint pain, anxiety, migraines, insomnia, Parkinson’s, arthritis and even Alzheimer’s problems.

This branch of medicine undoubtedly seeks to be an alternative and a complement to traditional medicine in order to provide quality of life in people through modifications in habits