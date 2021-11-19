Saltwater pools are easier and cheaper to maintain, and they also offer health benefits. Contrary to what many believe, they are not filled with seawater. In fact, salt is added to normal water at a much less saline level.

Another incorrect assumption is that these systems do not contain chlorine. While it does not contain commercial grade chlorine, electrolysis produces low levels of natural chlorine. During this process, a generator converts the salt into enough chlorine to keep the water clean. In this way, it is easier to achieve balanced water and the pool requires less maintenance and fewer chemicals than chlorinated pools.

These are other benefits of having a saltwater pool.

Soothes the airways

Helps promote healthy breathing and reduces allergy problems.

According to the American Lung Association, inhaling fine salt particles promotes healthy breathing and reduces allergies. Well, those fine particles of salt draw water into the airways of our lungs, which dilutes any mucus that may be there. There is even a therapeutic treatment called halotherapy that focuses solely on inhaling salt particles through methods such as halogenerators and bathing in salt water.

Can act as a mild exfoliating agent

People with sensitive skin know how difficult it is to find non-irritating scrubs. Fortunately, the mild but effective exfoliating properties of salt water can benefit different skin types and conditions, such as psoriasis peeling, eczema, and acne.

According to experts at Modern Dermatology in Westport, Connecticut, salt water naturally draws out impurities and toxins. Softens and helps remove dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. In addition, the minerals found in salt water help balance oil production and promote moisture retention, as the purifying benefits open pores and remove impurities, allowing the skin to absorb moisture from topicals. applied later.

It is gentler on the eyes and skin

Due to its composition, salt water is rich in sodium chloride, magnesium, potassium, calcium, bromine and other chemical elements to which anti-inflammatory and bactericidal effects are attributed, as well as rejuvenating moisturizing and exfoliating properties.

May help relieve muscle and joint pain

If you’ve ever heard of Epsom salt baths or bath bombs, you’ve probably also heard of how beneficial salt water is for your muscles. Thanks to bromine, it helps people suffering from arthritis or injuries, by treating muscle and joint aches and pains.

Environmental benefits

The smell of chlorine given off by traditional swimming pools emits gases into the air. While saltwater pools have a small amount of chlorine, but when the water evaporates, it is not as harmful to the environment as traditionally chlorinated water is.