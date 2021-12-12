Halo Infinite it is on everyone’s lips. Recently, it was announced what are the benefits that players get from Xbox Games Pass Ultimate. Find out below!

Players began to enjoy Halo Infinite, thanks to the beta of its free multiplayer that is now available. While you wait for it to be December 8 to see the launch of your campaign, some very good news has been released for those Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. These users will receive experience upgrades and also some exclusive rewards.

It should be noted that Game Pass Ultimate offers Xbox Live Gold, cloud play and is also available for PC, console and Android for a total of € 12.99 per month. As for the rewards that users receive for Halo Infinite, they are double XP increases, challenge changes and Pass Tense MA40 AR coating. Receive this rewards package every month.

The benefits of Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

At the time, Microsoft had stated that “Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive monthly multiplayer bonuses as part of the Rewards program. At that time, it had not been specified what these awards would consist of. However, little by little new details are revealed. It should be noted that users will have to go to the Xbox rewards menu to receive the gifts.

From VG24 / 7, point out that the experience improvements that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive will help them progress more quickly in the Halo Infinite multiplayer Battle Pass. Regarding 343 Industries, it revealed that they will grant more experience to those players who manage to finish the games. For example, if you finish the first game of the day you will receive a total of 300 experience points.