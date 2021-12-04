Benedict Cumberbatch, widely recognized for bringing Doctor Strange to life, spoke of his continuation in the MCU. These were the actor’s words about it.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is, without any doubt, the most anticipated film of the year. The film will show the continuation of the opening of the multiverse. This concept refers to the union of several realities, showing several versions of the same characters. This will be given in the argument in a clear way, since the three generations of the Spiderman.

For that to happen, the Doctor Strange It will be very important, because the character, with his magic, will be able to open the necessary portals to connect various universes. However, the little character of the Supreme Sorcerer and the lack of responsibility with which it helps you Peter parker it has been suspicious to many.

Faced with the uncertainty of what will happen, the press does not miss any opportunity to question the cast about it. However, she was surprised Benedict Cumberbatch, who referred, among other matters, to its continuity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As long as the character is interesting and challenging and does great things in the MCU, why no?“Commented the actor.

Now, after the next installment of Spider-Man, his return to the role will be in Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, which will premiere on May 6, 2022. Despite the promotional content leaked this week, it is not known Much of the film, but it is expected to be key within Phase 4.

For this, the presence of characters such as Loki, Scarlet Witch or America Chávez has been confirmed. However, we must wait until the date mentioned above to clear all doubts in this regard. Without a doubt, No Way Home will be an appetizer and a nexus to what will come later for Strange.