Long before he was a global star, actor Benedict Cumberbatch had a life-changing ordeal.

Currently Benedict Cumberbatch is in the best moment of his film career, since as the great Doctor Strange of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe he has captivated all the fans of the world thanks to his charisma. Very soon we will be able to see it in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in 2022 the sequel to the Supreme Sorcerer of the UCM.

In a recent interview, Benedict Cumberbatch wanted to share an experience that happened to him in 2004 while he was in South Africa filming To the Ends of the Earth, a miniseries for the BBC. Long before release Sherlock (2010 – 2017), the show for which he rose to fame.

“We stopped and got out of the bush, these guys came and threw us back in the car, they went off the road and looted the car … There were indications of a gun but I did not turn around to see it because at that time it was not outside the car. Then they put me in the trunk of the car and at one point they tied my shoelaces around my wrists… In the end, they left us alone once we gave them the cards and the money. But due to the need to take the card to an ATM, the kidnapping lasted two and a half hours.

That experience changed his life.

Benedict Cumberbatch He also said that he and his co-stars were scared and shocked after that kidnapping and robbery, but were ultimately physically unharmed. Still, the actor felt lucky after the experience and thus changed his perspective. Since from then on he wanted to make sure that his life was not normal and he started looking for new things.

Apart from his films of Marvel studios that can be seen in Disney plus, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch will do The 39 Steps, where a normal man meddles in a worldwide conspiracy, Rogue male which is about a hunter who tries to kill a dictator and ends up hiding in a secluded town in England. We will also see it in River, about a man who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a sick friend and actually discovers that it is all a hoax. Finally, he will lend his voice to Magik.