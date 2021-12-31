Mohammed Ben Sulayem has taken over the reins of the FIA ​​as a replacement for Jean Todt. Like his predecessor, Ben Sulayem has a long history in the discipline, achieving among other things fourteen Middle Eastern champion titles. Maybe because of this past the new FIA president wants to revitalize the specialty and has set his sights on the WRC. Although the World Rally Championship has seen a successful end of the cycle for World Rally Cars and a transition to hybrid ‘Rally1’ on schedule, Ben Sulayem believes that a category of the stature of the WRC should have more than two and a half manufacturers. And along the way, Mohammed Ben Sulayem must find a new director for the FIA ​​Rally Commission.

It is true that the situation in the WRC is not bad. Toyota, Hyundai and Ford -through the M-Sport team- compete in the premier class of the World Cup, while many other manufacturers have ‘racing-customer’ programs in the ‘Rally2’ category. However, the new FIA president considers that there should be more brands involved at the top of the championship, as there is a significant contrast between the brands that are present in the ‘Rally1’ category and those that offer ‘Rally2’ cars. Because, Mohammed Ben Sulayem aims to activate the springs of the FIA ​​to attract at least a fourth manufacturer to the world class queen in the first cycle of homologation of hybrid vehicles, something really feasible since several brands are studying their involvement in the championship.

Although hybrid technology is relevant for manufacturers, the budget required for the development of a ‘Rally1’ seems to be the great impediment to see more manufacturers in the queen class of the WRC and this is evident with the large number of brands that have developed ‘Rally2’ vehicles. For this reason, Mohammed Ben Sulayem must balance his commitment to the premier category by promoting the lower categories, since, as the president of the FIA ​​himself recognizes, the ‘Rally3’ are an interesting solution due to their lower cost and speed. At the end, the ultimate goal is to keep the WRC spectacular and increase the volume of brands involved at all levels.