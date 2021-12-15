Actor Ben Affleck is done with superhero movies and wants to focus on other types of movies that he likes more.

Ben affleck will return one more time as Batman in the film The Flash (2022), although they have already commented that it will be a very small role and after that he has decided to end superhero movies with large budgets. Since you want to focus on smaller stories but that fill you more on a personal level.

«Once it happened with The Last Duel, I thought: Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll ever have. Because I don’t want to make big budget movies where you have this type of audience. That’s something that interested me and I liked it, and I don’t like it anymore.

«I like other people who make superhero movies. And if you are going to do it, you will love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that. Really, what is important to me is that people see it. I mean, this is a limited theatrical release, and that’s great. I know 90% of people will see it on Amazon and I want them to see it. I want you to see the movie. That is more important to me.

He has very interesting projects.

Even if The Last Duel has not been a box office success and has only grossed 30 million with a budget of 100 million dollars, the actor Ben affleck continues to release movies, since it will be in The Flash which will hit theaters in November 2022 and has also shot an erotic thriller called Deep water with Ana de Armas. While in the next few years it will roll Hypnotic by Robert Rodriguez, Ghost army Y Witness for the Prosecution that he himself will direct. Finally he wants to do the sequel to The accountant (2016).

Are you looking forward to seeing all these Ben Affleck movies? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.