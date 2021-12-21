Belo, the app that was born in 2021, recently announced plans to launch a Belo prepaid card in collaboration with Mastercard. The card that is planned to be available soon, will allow people to convert their cryptocurrency holdings to pay for their purchases in any physical or virtual store that accepts Mastercard, in Argentina and abroad. Also, people will be able to spend all the assets they want in any order they want.

It is worth mentioning that so far Belo only allows entering and withdrawing Argentine pesos from a bank account, with the possibility of exchanging them, without commissions, for bitcoin, ether, or stable currencies linked to the value of the dollar and depositing or withdrawing any of the cryptocurrencies that are offered in the app to and from other crypto wallets, But with the collaboration of Mastercard and the launch of their new card, they will be able to implement a contactless prepaid card linked to cryptocurrencies to be used in online and offline businesses.

Manuel Beaudroit, CEO of Belo commented that he was very excited about the launch of the new card since it was a requirement that his community had been requesting. “After working for several years in the industry, we realized that the problem of the massification of crypto was being addressed in the wrong way, wanting to push users to experiences that are not human, that are not natural. We are interested that more people who are not being able to access quality financial services can take advantage of what decentralized finance has to offer. And, in this way, take advantage of the potential that cryptocurrencies have in the simplest way ”, he claimed.

Finally, it should be noted about the new card that in addition to representing another advance of adoption and massification of the use of cryptocurrencies in Latin America, the card will have an EMV technology plastic (chip) to reduce fraud, since it contains encrypted information. It will also have contactless technology (without contact) that enables wireless communication, short-range and high frequency, which will allow the exchange of data between devices.

