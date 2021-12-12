All Genshin Impact fans have great affection for each of the playable characters of the beloved video game developed by miHoYo, and, being a worldwide phenomenon, we can see how the cosplayer community enters to make unique characterizations.

Something that has caught our attention is that normally cosplayers around the world take as a source of inspiration some characters from series, movies or video games, but each of them manages to put their own style, and we can even see how the season of the year also plays an important role.

The best of all is that, today we will show you a clear example, with a beautiful cosplay dedicated to the female character of Ningguang from Genshin Impact, but taking the opportunity to get all the Christmas spirit.

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but cosplayers are already starting to show off festive alternate versions of the video game’s most beloved characters. We must mention that this charming Christmas cosplay was performed by the beautiful cosplayer model Bellatrix Aiden.

Ningguang is one of the playable Genshin Impact characters available since the game’s debut in September last year. She is described as a successful businesswoman who has built her immense fortune through hard work and drawing on a dense network of contacts and insiders that she has built over time to become one of Liyue’s leaders.

During the events of the video game we are shown a Ningguang who cares about Lyue and the protection of her citizens. Bellatrix Aiden has already dressed several times as the character from Genshin Impact, but this time she has decided to propose a Ningguang a little different than usual, or in a Christmas version with an elegant red dress.