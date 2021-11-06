BELIV announces the purchase of Big Easy and expands its product portfolio

Beliv, the fastest growing bevtech in Latin America with 40 brands in 35 countries, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Big easy, a leading manufacturer of probiotic, all-natural and plant-based beverages in the US. Beliv It is a business unit of CBC.

This acquisition allows Beliv continue its rapid expansion into the US market and reinforces its commitment to bringing new and innovative high-growth beverages to consumers around the world. Big Easy’s wellness-focused products will be the first to include probiotics within the portfolio of Beliv.

This acquisition allows Beliv continue its rapid expansion into the US market and reinforces its commitment to bringing new and innovative high-growth beverages to consumers around the world. Big Easy’s wellness-focused products will be the first to include probiotics within the Beliv portfolio.

Big easy It has a manufacturing plant in New Orleans (USA) and a team of 60 people. Since its inception, it has built a winning culture focused on innovation and introduced various drinks with digestive health benefits that were a hit in the market. Among them stand out Kombucha, functional juice shots, and tepache, a pineapple-based soda of Latin origin that contains prebiotics and probiotics, which recently debuted in the US with its presentation in a 12 oz. in Publix to democratize the supply of healthy sodas of this type.

“Innovation is the key to market growth and to meeting the new expectations of consumers around the world. By adding Big Easy to the portfolio of Beliv, We maximize the strengths and entrepreneurial spirit of both companies to respond to the intense demand for authentic, natural and sustainable products that focus on functionality, wellness and nutrition, ”said Carlos Sluman, Founder, CEO and partner of Beliv.

“We are excited to join the diverse and dynamic family of brands in Beliv and seeing our beverages reach new consumers internationally, ”said Big Easy Founder and CEO Austin Sherman. “By remembering the humble origins of our brand, producing one bottle of Kombucha at a time, being able to bring our products to the world is a dream come true. With access to Beliv’s infrastructure and resources, as well as new markets to dominate together, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate our mutual growth. ”

About Beliv, was founded in 2009 by Carlos Sluman with the vision of leading the growth of beverages that make you feel good and with the mission of evolving the way to quench thirst, driven by well-being and inspired by nature. Beliv is a business unit of the CBC Group, a multinational beverage corporation founded in 1885 that operates in Central America, the Caribbean and South America, having the largest product portfolio in the region, with more than 690,000 points of sale and 1,350 sales centers. distribution. BELIV Company

About Big Easy, Happiness begins in the stomach! Founded in 2014 by Austin Sherman and Alexis Korman, Big Easy’s all-natural probiotic drinks are made with care, highlighting unique ingredients and authentic recipes from around the world that provide moments of easy enjoyment as well as great benefits for digestive health. Big Easy’s collection of products includes kombucha, organic juices, and prebiotic tepache. https://drinkbigeasy.com/