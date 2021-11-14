In an event like Tecate Pa’l Norte, one of the ways in which they sought to achieve a great impact is by hiring celebrities to appear advertising, on this occasion the festival had the idea of ​​turning Belinda into a security guard and Although the singer did not perform any musical number, she attended the Parque la Fundadora in Monterrey with the fun task of disturbing the artists.

“I am Itzel and I am going to annoy all the artists who pass through my security area,” says the singer in the first story of 14 that Tecate Pa’l Norte uploaded on her Instagram account.

“I am the boss of all, well I have a supervisor but he always listens to me at the end of the day. I make sure that no one brings firearms and any type of drug that could affect the visitors of the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival, ”says Belinda in a second story.

Kinky gets upset with Tecate Pa’l Norte’s mischief

The drummer, Omar Góngora and the bassist, Cesar Pliego de Kinky were intercepted by Belinda, who made it extremely difficult for them to access the dressing rooms, since they were in a hurry for an interview.

Omar Góngora passed through the metal detector over and over again following Belinda’s security protocols, but his patience began to run out when time after time he was denied entry.

When the time came for Cesar Pliego to pass, the entrance was even more complicated and in order for the metal detector to stop sounding, Belinda asked him to remove the ballots, to which he annoyingly refused.

“You’ve already checked everything, I’m not bringing anything!” Was the exclamation of the Kinky bassist.

After the disagreement with the protocols and Kinky’s anger, Belinda decided to wrap up her role by hugging the bassist.

An infallible strategy

Betting on the strategy of linking the image of a celebrity to your event is a great way to ensure that the target of followers of that person will be aware of it, in the case of Belinda, who fits with the values ​​of the festival, has 14.4 millions of followers and the event only has 274 thousand followers, a great opportunity considering that Belinda tagged the event in her stories.

The Festival instagram held in Parque Fundidora was also taken by other celebrities such as Beto Pasillas, Eduardo Granja known by his account Memelas de Orizaba.

Using artists to promote a festival is a well-known technique and it is a very smart strategy to expand and make the public associate the brand with the celebrity who advertises the event.

With this strategy of Tecate Pa’l Norte there is an effect of humanization and closeness that is interpreted in a very positive way, and increases the quality of the content and its credibility.

