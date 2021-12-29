One year after its release, the title is still not the game it promised.

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced and released in 2013 and 2020 respectively, being in December of last year when one of the longest waits in the video game industry ended. However, it must be said that the end result was not what many expected, since the title of CD Projekt Red ended full of flaws and design problems that were not typical of a study of this caliber. You can already imagine the result.

Be that as it may, the initial reviews were swift, being one of the most criticized titles and causing that even digital stores remove it, thus marking a background that has rarely been seen in the video game industry. And despite this, with the end of the year just around the corner, has surprised the data that comes from Steam.

The price of Cyberpunk 2077 has influenced in reaching a greater number of users

During these days the PC digital platform has commented on a series of data about its games, resulting in that Cyberpunk 2077 has entered the category Silver of the best-selling games of this 2021, sharing a tier with games of the caliber of Resident Evil 8 Village.

That said, another of the data that has emerged during these days affects the game time, specifically to the largest number of users simultaneously playing a title, this being Cyberpunk 2077’s accolade with more than 200,000 players. Without a doubt, a record, although it should be noted that in this calculation, games that have had free trial periods are left out.

It should be noted that this may be due to the price of the game, which has not stopped falling since its launch. In fact, it is not uncommon to find it for less than € 20 in stores. Be that as it may, this is certainly an honorable mention for a CD Projekt that has been patching and updating the game since launch, although not yet approaching the final version that they promised.

On the other hand, it should be noted that In 2022 we will continue to receive updates in the same way that the versions of the new generation of this title will be released. We will see if this will be the year in which it is finished redeeming as it happened in its day with No Man’s Sky.

