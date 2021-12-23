Belgium will close, as planned, its seven nuclear reactors in 2025, but does not rule out the use of next-generation atomic energy, according to an agreement concluded Thursday morning between the government coalition partners.

A government source confirmed this sealed agreement to AFP after a night of negotiations. It foresees “an investment of about 100 million euros (about 113 million dollars) in research on small modular reactors” (small modular reactors, SMR), said this source.

