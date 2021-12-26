EFE.- Belgium imposed new sanitary restrictions on Sunday, which include the closure of cinemas, theaters and concert halls and emptying the stands of the stadiums and that have put the culture sector on the warpath.

The supplementary measures apply when Belgium registers a cumulative incidence of 1,094 points, with a weekly decrease in infections of 36% that remains constant since the end of last November.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, whose federal government agreed on the measures with the Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels regions, on Wednesday justified the decisions out of prudence in light of the new Omicron variant, which is known to be more transmissible than delta.

The objective, said the Flemish liberal, is to “slow down the progress” of omicron, “to manage the pressure on the hospitals” and to guarantee that the schools will open on January 10.

But the new health protocols, which provide for exceptions such as museums, libraries or places of worship, have exacerbated the culture, leisure and sports sector, which have called a protest in Brussels this Sunday.

Some theaters, such as the Grignoux cinemas in Liège and Namour or the Toison d’Or theater in Brussels, have announced that they will disobey the authorities in response to an “inept” decision, while associations such as the League for Human Rights or the Federation of Performing Arts Employees prepare legal actions against the closures.

Discontent with the federal and regional authorities of Belgium, a country that for more than a month and in the face of the increase in infections began to reinforce the measures with demands such as the closing of bars and restaurants at night and the obligation to telework at 80% It also transcends the academic and scientific community.

The misunderstanding has been joined by the rectors of the country’s francophone universities even renowned virologists such as Marius Gilbert, Yves Van Laethem or Emmanuel André, who have warned of the scant health “sense” they have and the risk it entails in terms of trust if at some point it was necessary to resort to an “emergency brake”.

The prime minister said on Friday that the measures will be reassessed in January.

