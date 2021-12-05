Seasoned in the world of short film, documentary, script and production, Arantxa Echevarría skillfully entered the industry landscape mainstream with the romantic melodrama ‘Carmen y Lola’ (2018), obtaining the Goya for the best new director and the one for best supporting actress for Carolina Yuste.

The film, overrated and cinematically just, had at least the ability to dislocate the progressive viewer by illustrating the love story of two gypsy teenagers with a will related to LGTBQ + while denouncing, in a somewhat emphatic, biased and simplistic way, the conservatism in your community. Three years later, the director has decided change gender and focus, I think for the better.

He has done it from an original script by Olatz Arroyo, who has already collaborated on the scripts for the great ‘The best summer of my life’ and the funny ‘Until the wedding separates us’, both remakes, apart from extensive work on television, with series such as ‘Supernormal’, ‘The who’, ‘Grand Hotel’ or ‘Down there’. The best that can be said of the result is that Echeberría takes gender seriously … sometimes even too seriously.

Love over social labels

On paper, ‘The Perfect Family’ presents a traditional class conflict with a clearly French influence. In other words, a bourgeois cinema, well-off, inane, good feeling, which sacrifices the acidity of its approach to respect its characters, who are never judged harshly.

It is enough to peek into the comedies of Francis Veber, Michéle Laroque, Philippe de Chauveron, Daniel Cohen or Gilles Lellouche for the reader to get a cursory idea of ​​what I mean. All that with a dash of classic comedy, sophisticated and feminine, from masters like George Cukor or Garson Kanin.

Eighty percent of the film’s virtues reside in the performance of Belén Rueda, which returns to comedy from ‘Perfect strangers’ and the sympathetic ‘The night my mother killed my father’. Her character, uptight and full of class complexes, in turn recalls the elegance of the great ladies of the French comedy of recent years: Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert, Catherine Deneuve, Emmanuele Béart, Julie Delpy or Fanny Ardant. The actress triumphs by combining elegance, pain, dignity with a more clown register, with the same personality with which these extraordinary actresses would solve the ballot.





The plot is simple and is executed in a functional way: the son of the marriage formed by Rueda and Gonzalo de castro falls in love with a gym instructor, who comes from a humble family. Both the script and the direction coincide in not accentuating the differences so as not to load the grotesque part, as the recent ‘Sevillanas de Brooklyn’ did, and very well.

‘The perfect family’ seeks a smile and not a laugh, avoids the cartoonish profile of the characters, but also settles on a contradiction: it is so contained and seems so designed not to disturb that sometimes it gives the impression of being as corseted as its protagonist And, at its worst, it’s not credible enough.

Arantxa Echevarría is more interested in narrating the arrival of love in maturity and focus on the contradictions of its protagonist than to recreate in the gags that could have derived from that class confrontation. This would have led the story to more Italian than French terrain.

There is in your direction moments resolved with remarkable elegance, like the introductory scene, the fight between the couple in the parking lot or the moment when Belén Rueda tries to write a letter asking for forgiveness. But they are isolated scenes more typical of melodrama; It gives the impression that the director has a certain modesty for throwing herself into the realm of outright comedy.

‘The perfect family’ has a cast that is as attractive as it is wasted

In this sense, Jose Coronado and Pepa Aniorte They are too normal in characters who are painted as quirky and cry out for dismay, even over-acting. Probably because of the introductions they have received from the director, who runs away from the thick profile at all costs.

Carolina YusteOn the other hand, she once again embroiders that foul-mouthed and natural neighborhood girl, with that mixture of authenticity and distinction that characterizes her as an actress, endowing her Sara with a devastating and pulsating life, although her chemistry with Pepe Leisure is non-existent. Lalo Tenorio It might have worked as a funny secondary, but its lines hardly have any punch. Jesus Vidal he plays a shrimp-eating parish priest, but he is equally wasted. Although in too brief a role, the presence of the ubiquitous Maria Hervás it is always an incentive.