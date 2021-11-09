The migrant crisis on the border with Belarus threatens “the stability and security” of the European Union (EU), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“Closing the Polish border is our national interest. But now it is the stability and security of the entire European Union that is at stake,” the Polish head of government noted on Twitter.

“This hybrid attack by the (Alexander) Lukashenko regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our NATO and EU partners,” said the Polish prime minister, pointing directly to the Belarusian president.

For its part, Belarus on Tuesday rejected the “baseless” accusations by Poland, which believes that Minsk is behind the attempts of thousands of migrants to cross the border irregularly.

Belarus’ defense ministry responded on Tuesday, accusing Poland of escalating tensions “deliberately” and rejected “baseless and unjustified” accusations that it organized the influx of migrants.

These claims took place the day after Poland prevented a first attempt at mass migrant entry and the Polish government warned of the presence of thousands of migrants near the border escorted by Belarusian forces.

On Monday, the United States and the EU called on Belarus to curb the orchestrated influx of migrants.

NATO also criticized Minsk, accusing the Belarusian government of using migrants as political pawns.

