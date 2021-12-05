The cosplayer community has great affection for many of the characters that appear in our favorite animated series, some are even part of our childhood, such as Dragon Ball, from which this time it was taken as a source of inspiration for a cosplay that will leave more than one with their mouths open.

Something that has caught our attention is that, within the characters of Dragon Ball, the female character of Android Number 18, is one of the favorites of various cosplayer models from around the world, to the extent that today we will see how a beautiful model introduces her to us in real life.

Best of all, this striking cosplay was created by the beautiful model Beke Cosplay, who has made a unique characterization that leaves even room to put herself in our most desired dreams, by introducing us to Android Number 18 in her most attractive version, being even in Bikini.

Beke Cosplay is an expert when it comes to this female character, since she has managed to captivate us in detail in each of the accessories of this characterization, without neglecting the beauty of the model who has stolen the look of all Dragon Ball fans.

Android 18 has an outfit that has been matched in this cosplay, as well as the model’s resemblance to the beloved character. This model has shared some images on her official Instagram account, so we recommend that you take a look if you want to see some of her other characterizations.