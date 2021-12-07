While el infatuation or first phase of love, in human beings they increase the defenses against any microorganism. Because the expression of the genes involved in the immune response is increased.

Therefore, being in love can modify the activity of the immune system. “At this stage we will have more defenses against any microorganism. If we are in love and we fell ill with COVID-19. For example, it is much more likely that we can resist the virus. Affirmed Ignacio Camacho Arroyo, academic from the Faculty of Chemistry (FQ) of UNAM, during the videoconference. “The biochemical ingredients of love.”

In love and COVID-19? Love is an integral phenomenon

In biological terms, love is an integral phenomenon in which the whole organism participates. In which the brain and different glands produce chemical messengers that communicate with each other.

Camacho Arroyo explained that there are two types of love: the couple and the filial (maternal or paternal). Both fundamental for the survival of the species.

“In mammals, particularly hominids, couple love in many cases will lead to procreation. Instead, filial love is important for the care of the young in very early stages of development, “he said.

Love consists of three phases: falling in love; passionate or nurturing love, and love for company. In the first stage, brain activity is selectively modified in various regions of our central nervous system. In romantic love, the hypothalamus is activated, which is involved in the unfolding of sexual behavior.

In falling in love there is an activation and, in turn, a deactivation of various brain regions. At the level of the cerebral cortex, the different activated zones are related to trust and security. The inactivated regions have to do with judgment and perception of reality, he explained.

“When you are in the initial stage of falling in love, your perception of reality is a little different from what happens. But this activation or deactivation of areas of the brain does not last a lifetime, “he stressed.

At the beginning of falling in love, he added, other important changes at the hormonal level are, for example, an increase in testosterone levels in women and a decrease in it in men. At this stage, people have uncertainty and moderate stress. Therefore, cortisol levels will be increased, compared to subjects who are not in this state.

These changes in hormone levels, like those that occur in the brain, are temporary and vary from partner to partner. Depending on how the first months of the relationship are given. Many authors say that in the first three or four months some of the levels prior to falling in love are already beginning to reestablish ”, pointed out the FQ academic.

The specialist also detailed other manifestations of love, fundamental for the well-being and survival of the species. Like sexual desire, related to intercourse that can lead to reproduction. The attraction, important to establish bonds of couple, and the establishment of relationships.

Different chemical messengers participate in the manifestations of love

He stressed that different chemical messengers participate in the manifestations of love. Well hormones are essential to display any sexual behavior. For example, testosterone is a typically male hormone, while estradiol and progesterone are female hormones.

Neurotransmitters are also involved; chemical messengers like dopamine and serotonin. Which are produced in the brain and regulate the functions of the nervous system. Peptides, such as oxytocin and vasopressin, which are produced in the brain and released from the pituitary gland, among others.

