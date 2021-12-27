The vaccine was supposed to end nearly two years of restrictions. Until omicron arrived. Governments across Europe are passing measures forgotten months ago, such as general confinements or open-air masks, to fight the variant. In full escalation of cases, although not of hospitalizations or deaths, any measure aimed at limiting infections seems good.

Although this measure also affects those vaccinated.

Super passports. The first hare was raised by Italy. At the beginning of this month, Mario Draghi’s executive advanced a measure already planned for January next year: a “green super passport” that would regulate access to certain public spaces. Only those who were fully vaccinated could credit one. Until then, the government enabled “green passports” for which either full vaccination or a negative test was required, valid for 48 hours.

The ordinary passport would continue to operate for restaurants, jobs, public transport and other day-to-day spaces. The super passport it would be required to access stadiums, discos or concerts.

To France. The noise has reached France today, where the Council of Ministers debates new restrictions to contain the wave of infections. One possibility on the table, according to BFMTV, is the “super pass saintaire.” Unlike in Italy, to obtain it it would not be enough to be fully vaccinated. A negative antigen test should also be accredited. Again, it would only be required at massive leisure events, such as football stadiums or concerts (not at work or in a bar).

Gradual. The “super passports” are the logical conclusion to a long escalation of measures aimed at controlling the flow of people in the public sphere. The end of a journey that began with PCRs, continued with vaccination certificates and could end in a series of additional health requirements to see your favorite group. Our social life, two years after a pandemic in which we seem trapped forever, depends on our medical history.

Radicalization. Be it fair or not, the truth is that more and more countries impose similar controls. Also Spain. Not at the national level but at the regional level: at least ten communities have introduced vaccination requirements this fall to enter discos, restaurants or night bars. It was inevitable that in the face of a wave of infections where those vaccinated are also transmitting the virus (although dying and getting sick much less) other governments would raise parallel ideas, such as the negative antigen test.

The certificate is no longer sufficient.

Answer. From the “impossible world for the unvaccinated” of which we spoke a few months ago we can move on to the “impossible world for the infected, vaccinated or not”, from which we came at the end of last year. Naturally, any new restriction will run into pockets of the population against it: France has already experimented with weekly demonstrations of 200,000 people against the vaccination certificate this summer. In 2022, everyone, governments and the population, will have less patience for everything.