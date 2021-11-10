This call is also known as the medical residency contest at the IMSS for those selected from the XLV ENARM. It is aimed at those interested in studying their specialty in some of the medical units of this institution for new entry to the academic cycle that begins on March 1, 2022 and ends on February 28, 2023.

Advantages of being an IMSS resident

Being an IMSS resident you have the opportunity to take free courses in English, Basic CPR and DEA, Best Practice. As well as diplomas in management and leadership and use of training in Electronic Health Information Resources, among others.

Additionally, more than 50 percent of applicants who pass the residency exam stay in a Social Security institution. On the other hand, there are agreements with other institutions where rotations can be made, depending on each region.

Objective of the Postgraduate Area

The objective of the Postgraduate Area is to establish the educational and technical-administrative aspects in the training processes of residents in specialization training courses. Whose purpose is to train specialists in the different fields of medicine, stomatology, health care and its processes based on a professional profile previously established by the IMSS.

Essential data call for medical residencies IMSS

It should be noted that this call for medical residencies is published in the month of December. Even a few weeks before the pre-call appears, so that you can gather the documents.

In addition to this, the results of the selection process are also published in the last month of the year.

IMSS Medical Residency Call Registration 2022

Registration for the IMSS medical residencies call will be from 00:01 on November 9 until 11:59 p.m. on the 17th of the same month.

This procedure can be done by entering the website of the Coordination of Health Education (CES), clicking here.

Foreign aspiring doctors before starting their registration should call 56276900 extension 21231 from Monday to Friday from 08:30 to 15:00. To be assigned the temporary CURP for foreigners, exclusive for registration in this process.

Print application for enrollment in postgraduate studies

After completing the complete online registration, you must print and sign the “Application for Enrollment for Postgraduate Studies.” Only within the stipulated period (from 12:00 p.m. on November 9 to 11:59 p.m. on November 17)

If any field is left empty or the required information is not recorded in the requested format (examples: register eight-digit telephone number instead of the 10 required in the field, place only one telephone number instead of the two requested or fill fewer offices of options than those required by the field of the selected specialty), you will not be able to print the “Application for Enrollment for Postgraduate Studies”, and you will be left out of the process of this call.

When do the results come out?

The results of the selection process for the call for IMSS medical residencies 2022 will be published on the website of the IMSS Health Education Coordination at 00:01 on November 29, and you can find out about them clicking here.

