We spoke with Manuel Beaudroit, CEO of Belo, about the potential of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. He also shared his vision on what is happening in El Salvador.

Juan Abad (JA): What potential do cryptocurrencies have in Latin America?

Manuel Beaudroit (MB): Cryptocurrencies have the potential to give people control over assets, in fact they do and have been doing it since Bitcoin was launched. Being able to control your assets in a sovereign way allows you to have greater certainty about the future and security. In a region where security is scarce, it is important to have tools that allow us to manage our own economy.

JA: What do you think of what is happening in El Salvador?

MB: It is really very interesting. Both for El Salvador, as for any other country in Latin America, it would be very disruptive if a massive adoption of Bitcoin is achieved. These assets provide a refuge to escape the monetary instability, typical of the economies of the region, and in turn function as an investment asset.

JA: Do you think other countries could adopt Bitcoin in the same way that El Salvador did?

MB: Yes, it is a complex process and it takes time. But without a doubt, that is the way. There have already been many advances and announcements, I believe that Paraguay and Brazil may become some of the next countries to do something

JA: What do you think of decentralized finance? Are DeFi an alternative for savings and investment?

MB: Yes, definitely. All the tools that give the user autonomy and power are very attractive. Users can use decentralized finance to transact, invest or borrow with users around the world, without intermediaries, and that is very valuable. Blockchain technology gives decentralized finance transparency. Although it still has a long way to go so that less sophisticated users can use it without being experts in the field.

JA: How and when did Belo come about?

MB: Belo emerged in 2020 with the aim of providing better financial services so that ordinary people can have greater control of their future. We are interested that more people who are not being able to access quality financial services can take advantage of what decentralized finance has to offer and in this way take advantage of the potential that cryptocurrencies have in the simplest and most intuitive way.

After working for several years in the industry I realized that the problem of the massification of cryptos was being addressed in the wrong way, wanting to push users to experiences that are not human, that are not natural. Belo is a more natural, simple and intuitive way for people to access better financial services by taking advantage of existing technology.

JA: What solutions do you offer?

MB: Belo allows users to enter and withdraw Argentine pesos from a bank account in their name, with the possibility of exchanging them, without commissions, for bitcoin, ether, or stable cryptocurrencies linked to the value of the dollar. In addition, it is also possible to deposit or withdraw any of the cryptocurrencies offered in the app from and to other crypto wallets. It is available for Android and iOS.

The focus is on simplicity and accessibility to operate. The accreditations, as well as the conversions between pesos and crypto, are immediate and do not entail additional costs.

JA: In which countries do you operate?

MB: At the moment Belo operates in Argentina. Soon we are announcing some interesting news for all users who want to use Belo from other countries.

JA: Is it true that it allows people under 18 to operate?

MB: Yes. If the user is between 13 and 18 years old, they will have to follow a special process to have an active account in Belo. We need the authorization of a mother, father or guardian.

