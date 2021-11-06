Common episodes of smog

The concentration of pollutant particles in the air, which penetrate the human lungs and cause respiratory diseases, was around 220 micrograms per cubic meter, well above the limit of 15 set by the WHO.

This toxic cloud is expected to remain until Saturday night, according to city authorities.

China’s announcement this week of an increase of more than a million tons in its daily coal production was aimed at mitigating the energy shortage that has led to the closure of several factories in recent months.

This increase in the production of this fossil fuel contradicts the environmental commitments made by Beijing, precisely in the week that the COP26 climate summit began in Glasgow.

The Chinese authorities set a goal of reaching their peak in carbon dioxide emissions in 2030 and reducing them to a neutral balance by 2060.

The rapid industrialization of the country made these episodes of smog common, although the frequency had been reduced in recent years due to the increasing awareness of the authorities for the environment.

At the Glasgow climate summit, US President Joe Biden lashed out at China, noting that “actions speak louder than words.”

For his part, President Xi, absent from COP26, sent a written speech to the conference, calling on rich countries to provide more assistance to developing countries in the fight against climate change, without announcing new targets. climate conditions for your country.