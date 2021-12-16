Beijing Court Denies Monetary Compensation Demanded By Investor Who Sued Bitcoin Mining Company

A Beijing district court has rejected monetary compensation in a Bitcoin (BTC) mining contract lawsuit against a blockchain company.

The Chaoyang District People’s Court on Wednesday found the Bitcoin mining contract between the plaintiff and the blockchain company “invalid”reported the South China Morning Post on December 16. It is reported that The plaintiff in the case paid 10 million yuan ($ 1.6 million) to the blockchain company for the deployment of mining machines, but suffered losses on his investment.

The Beijing-based plaintiff claimed that he only earned 18.5 Bitcoin from his investment and demanded an additional 217.17 BTC as compensation for his losses.. The court rejected the lawsuit and also ordered the Sichuan division of the National Development and Reform Commission to investigate any kind of illegal mining taking place in the province.

China began cracking down on cryptocurrency mining last summer, prompting the migration of some of the country’s largest Bitcoin mining companies. The share of the Bitcoin hash rate in China fell from over 60% to almost zero following the mining crackdown. But nevertheless, Even after eradicating cryptocurrency mining almost completely, Beijing announced a massive policy against cryptocurrency trading and mining again in September, banning even small-scale operations in the country and banning all foreign cryptocurrency exchanges.

Share of bitcoin mining in China in April 2021. Source: CCAF

Bitcoin mining share in China in July 2021. Source: CCAF

The cryptocurrency crackdown policies run by Beijing have grown stricter over time. Although Chinese merchants have found ways to circumvent cryptocurrency trading bans on numerous occasions, cryptocurrency mining is almost extinct in mainland China.

The latest court case involving a Bitcoin mining contract highlights China’s stance on cryptocurrency-related activities. Send a clear message to the public that the court system will not protect or recognize cryptocurrency-related cases.

