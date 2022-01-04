China, where the coronavirus emerged at the end of 2019, maintains a zero tolerance strategy with covid-19 and follows the same policy to limit the potential impact of the pandemic in the Winter Games, which will be played from February 4 to 20. , and subsequent Paralympics.

The measures contrast with those of the Tokyo Summer Games, which allowed some mobility for volunteers and other workers.

The international press and some 3,000 athletes must start arriving in the Chinese capital weeks before the start and will remain in the bubble from their arrival until they leave the country.

To enter the bubble you must have a full vaccination or a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing, and everyone inside it will be subjected to daily tests and must wear a mask at all times.

Zhao Weidong, head of the press department of the Games organizing committee, recently told AFP that Beijing was “fully prepared.”

“Hotels, transport, accommodation, as well as our Olympic projects of a technological scientific nature are ready“Zhao added.

The fans will not be part of the “closed loop” and the organizers must ensure that they do not interact with the athletes and others within the bubble.

People living in China will also need to quarantine after exiting the bubble before returning to their homes.

AFP journalists in Beijing saw workers erecting wire fences and security guards keeping watch in the winter cold.

Most of the venues are outside the capital.

Diplomats in China told AFP that the measures appear so impenetrable that they fear they will not be able to offer assistance to their nationals within the bubble.