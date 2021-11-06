Knitting is the star fabric of autumn and winter in all its forms. From sweaters, jackets or pants to one of the stars of this season: the knitted dresses. Although they have been with us for a couple of seasons, this year they have experienced a real boom.

There are them with different designs, high neck or polo neck, and in different colors and even prints. But us today we are going to focus exclusively on beige knit dresses. A color that year after year is a trend because all neutral colors in general continue to hit it one more season:

Mandarin collar dress





A very flattering midi model, with a mandarin collar and long sleeves. A basic among knitted dresses. 69.90 euros.

High neck dress





Longer than the previous one, with a high neck and a marbled finish, this dress would also be another of our knitted basics. 25.99 euros.

Tom Taylor dress





This model is very different for us -in the best of senses- thanks to the belt, which also helps to optically fine-tune the waist. 89.90 euros.

High neck knit dress





If what we are looking for is something thicker, this H&M model is ideal, with high neck and rib knit. 33.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

High neck rib knit dress

Ribbed dress with silk





If we want an option that we can carry both now with the cold and in spring, this one from H&M ribbed with silk is perfect. Since in autumn-winter we can wear it with a shirt or sweater underneath and when the weather is good to wear it alone. 67.99 euros (before 79.99 euros).

Ribbed dress with silk

Polo neck dress





That he polo neck We love this season, it is something that has been more than demonstrated, both in dresses and sweaters. So a model could not be missing from the selection. 49.90 euros.

Boob neck dress





The bobo neck is still the most in the style preppy and it is also compatible with knitted dresses, so we could not leave out this model from Only. 29.99 euros.

Cover photo | @linnodman

Photos | Asos, Bershka, H&M,