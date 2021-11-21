I will try it. Naps contemplating the possibility of entering, never better said, in the pleasant world of anal sex, we give you the keys so that your incursion is all pleasure and no pain.





The anus has a good number of nerve endings, especially in the outermost area, which can delight those who decide to stimulate it.

In fact, there are those who reach orgasm only with anal penetration, although many need to touch their genitals at the same time to achieve it.

Men, women, heterosexuals or homosexuals … anal sex is for whoever wants and feels like it.

Be that as it may, the undeniable thing is that, for many, it is a source of pleasure. If you are contemplating trying and enjoying yourself, go ahead, but there are a few things we want to tell you so that everything goes smoothly.

Why do you have to prepare?

Despite being a “mechanism” that we know, trying to have anal sex for the first time “roughly”, without preparation, can lead us to feel pain … and that is why we discard this option that perhaps we would have otherwise liked.

Penetration is penetration, yes, but vagina and anus have different characteristics that we must take into account if we want to enjoy the experience. The fundamentals:

The anus is not ready to dilate in the same way that the vagina does , so you have to “do things in a different way.”

, so you have to “do things in a different way.” Unlike the vagina, the anus does not produce as much lubrication, so the risk of pain and injuries is greater.

If you are going to have anal sex for the first time …

1. Be clear about your reasons

Some studies, such as the one carried out at California State University, show that many women show negative emotions after practicing anal sex, such as shame or sadness. Much of this discomfort is due to the fact that we do it for the wrong reasons (they also occur because of things the couple has done or said during the meeting, of course).

Like everything in sex, please It has to be done from freedom and desire, from wanting to enjoy our body and explore our possibilities and ways of pleasure … not because our partner has been insisting for years and we want to give them a birthday present.

Sex, be it anal, vaginal or armpit – there are tastes for everything – is not something “to go through”, it is something for you, it is pleasure and, above all, it is love … self.

So in general, and with anal sex in particular, do it because you feel like it, for nothing else. If you are not convinced, if you are nervous, your muscles will be tense, and then this type of penetration (although with tension in the vagina, the same thing would happen to you) will be, sure, annoying and painful. What is the point of it? None.

2. Little by little, soft, soft …

Perhaps it was not the intention of Luis Fonsi, but the title of his song is the mantra to follow in these cases.

As I said before, the anus does not dilate like the vagina, so we have to “help” it and do it little by little.

The ideal is to start with a little finger. That everything is going well? Well, let’s go with two … So the moment of penetration with the penis will not be as annoying as if we tried it “from scratch”.

Another way to help dilate, and incidentally enjoy along the way, is to use sex toys: you can start with an anal plug, such as these from Plátanomelón, small and gradually increase in size, or with dildos that have a finer tip than the base (and gradually introduce them, while the anus dilates).

3. Lubricant is our ally

Unlike the vagina, which is naturally lubricated (although it is not always enough), the anus does not have this “function”, so we have to be the ones who provide “the extra”.

The use of lubricant in anal sex is important, since otherwise we run the risk of the condom breaking (and we do not want this under any circumstances), of hurting ourselves (a bleeding wound in that area is not the best memory of a sexual encounter, right?) and having a really bad time unnecessarily.

There are lubricants specially made for anal sex that do not dry as quickly, thus avoiding unnecessary friction.

Always choose one water-based or silicone, never massage oil, body oil … or other oils, since, in addition to posing a risk of infection, they compromise the integrity of the condom and you can get a good scare.

4. Use a condom

Many see anal sex as a way to have sex without need to use a condom: “Total, it is through the back door … and there are no babies made”. The problem is that this approach is leaking everywhere:

I’m sorry to tell you that yes, practicing anal penetration there is a possibility of pregnancy. Tachán! The semen can be dragged into the vagina without realizing it, we can get confused and go from anus to a vagina (don’t do it, I’ll give you more reasons later), etc. and find ourselves with an unpleasant surprise.

The risk of an unwanted pregnancy is not the only reason to use a condom, there are sexually transmitted diseases! Herpes, gonorrhea, condylomas … Please use a condom.

Since the anus does not lubricate like the vagina, a condom that has a little lubrication it will help a lot in penetration .

. Help with hygiene: you can use the condom, in fact, not only on the penis, but also on the fingers or with your sex toys, so it will be enough to remove it and you will not have to clean in the middle of the meeting, because … Continue reading, I will tell you more about this point.

5. Vagina-anus yes, anus-vagina no

If you are going to go from anal to vaginal penetration, change condom (This is another advantage of using it, which is faster than going to clean).

The anus, in addition to giving pleasure, has another function, its main work, in fact. You know what I mean, right? Yes, we are talking about feces.

If we go from anus to a vagina with the same condom (or without it, ahem), we will be dragging remains and the possibilities of contracting a vaginal infection they are tall.

6. Cleanliness, hygiene and “that” that worries you

Many people worry, and quite a lot, the idea that they can stain, or stain their playmate, with what the anus makes.

The idea of ​​your stool making an appearance in the middle of the fun might make you want to go, but …

A person who follows correct hygiene measures will have his anus as clean as any other part of the body, such as the vulva, without going any further.

The anus does not lubricate like the vagina, but it has a very effective self-cleaning function. So you don’t have to obsess over it either.

Enemas and washes : It is a possibility and there are many who prefer to do it to guarantee that there are no “obvious” remains, but … it is not a guarantee that there is nothing at all and it requires preparation and a little forcing the body (if you have already been to the bathroom…). If you are going to take a bath, do not use gels or products that are not specific for the area, this could cause an infection.

: It is a possibility and there are many who prefer to do it to guarantee that there are no “obvious” remains, but … it is not a guarantee that there is nothing at all and it requires preparation and a little forcing the body (if you have already been to the bathroom…). If you are going to take a bath, do not use gels or products that are not specific for the area, this could cause an infection. Yes, it is a possibility: it may be that traces of feces appear, and you should reflect if it is something with which you are going to feel comfortable or not. Maybe you want to put some sheets that you do not care much about … or maybe you do not care at all because, overall, then everything washes away. Do what makes you feel comfortable!

7. Take control

To avoid hurting yourself, it is important that you have control over the depth and angle of the penetration, as well as the rhythm, so it is recommended that you start with positions that allow you to control the penetration.

For instance, sitting on your partner It is a good option since you are the one who has control over these variables, you the one who decides if more or not more or how much more.

However, postures like the classic “little dog”, despite the fact that a priori It is the first we think of when we imagine anal sex, they are more risky since due to the angle it is easy for penetration to be too deep and therefore it hurts you.

8. Yes, you may feel like …

At first, with the onset of penetration, it is possible that the sensation you have is not exactly pleasure … but rather the very sensation that you are pooping.

So keep calm and do not panic, it is just a feeling, it does not mean that you leave …

Have fun, talk about it with your partner, reflect on your reasons, choose the moment, enjoy … and if you don’t like it, don’t repeat. Sex is wonderful and there are a thousand ways to enjoy it, anal sex is just one of them, and no, not everyone likes it.

Photos: Unsplash.com; Pexels.com