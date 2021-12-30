He is the most mediatic person of the moment, man of the year for Times magazine and whenever he speaks, the world listens. Now, two days after the end of the year, Elon Musk promises that there will be human beings on Mars throughout this decade.

For many it is a loudmouth, and it is no wonder. Comment on everything, he spends the day on Twitter and always has something for everyone. It would certainly fit the description of largemouth.

But he’s also a genius one of the brightest minds of our time and the CEO of some of the most important companies of the last decade: PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX …

This makes listening to you can be dangerous, because although he releases truths, other times they are only commercial interests, as when he speaks well of a cryptocurrency to alter the market. We have seen it hundreds of times this year.

The last statement that the CEO of Tesla has left us has been in the Lex Fridman podcast, which you have uploaded here on video so that you can see it for yourself.

On the show he was asked directly about the colonization of Mars by humans. To which Elon replied: “In the best case scenario in SpaceX we will put humans in 5 years, in the worst case it will be in 10 years“.

SpaceX has managed to position itself as one of the most important companies in the space industry in recent times. His successes abound, and in this article we're going to review some of his biggest milestones over the years.

Elon Musk’s goal is to perfect his Starship, which has been under constant testing and improvement for years, so that it can take off and land without problems, as well as being able to withstand interplanetary travel.

The SpaceX CEO’s idea is to build 1,000 Starship rockets this decade to launch a whopping 3 rockets a day. In this way, Mars could be colonized with around a million people in just a few years.

These are NASA’s abandoned projects, ideas that don’t make it into the hit books because they didn’t get off the ground and were left halfway there.

At the moment all this is lip service, and it may sound like a gamble, but at SpaceX they are determined to conquer the stars, of that there is no doubt. The reluctance comes when we realize that there is nothing on Mars, not even life.

Is this another one of the bets that Elon Musk wins, or is it a claim with commercial interests? Time will tell.