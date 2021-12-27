In second place is tequila, with sales of 177 million liters, at the end of August this year.

The tequila reaches countries such as New Zealand, Kenya, the Philippines, the British Virgin Islands, and even markets such as Qatar and Iraq.

Pork and beef, avocado, animal feed and lobsters adhere to the list of the most exported Mexican agricultural products.

Far away and small countries

The smallest country to which Mexico exports is Liechtenstein, with an area of ​​160 square kilometers. Last year he consumed avocados, juices and Mexican vegetable extracts, detailed the agency in charge of Víctor Villalobos Arámbula.

One of the furthest places that demand Mexican products is the Republic of Mauritius, a small island in the Indian Ocean, more than 800 kilometers east of Madagascar, where our country sells yeasts, malt preparations and beer.

“The numbers and records are important and motivate us to continue growing, but we never forget that behind the foreign trade figures there are success stories of companies, producers and people who are the face of the transformation of the Mexican countryside,” said the holder of the Sader.

Where else?

In addition to the traditional markets of the United States, Canada and the European Union, Mexico exports to 42 countries in Africa, including Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Cameroon, which mainly buy wheat, malt preparations, chickpeas, corn white and beer.

Mexican agroproducts also reach 23 countries in Asia, such as Japan, China, Pakistan, South Korea, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In addition, Mexico sells to eight countries in Oceania, including Australia, New Zealand, Guam, the Fiji Islands and French Polynesia, which consume beer, tequila, dates, malt preparations and bananas.