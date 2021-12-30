We buy a piece of beef tenderloin, beef or veal, calculating approximately 150 g per person. Keep in mind that you have to remove the fat part and add the garnish and the appetizers so it will be a serving more than enough.

We clean the piece of entrecote and cut it into large cubes, about 3 cm on each side. In a bowl, mix the soy sauce – I prefer it thick for this type of preparation – and the grated ginger. When we have it, we pour it on the meat tacos and stir a little so that everything is impregnated. We leave the meat seasoned in this way to marinate for at least 2 hours. (It can be longer without problem)

We drain the meat and put a pan to heat. When it takes two or three minutes over high heat, add a little extra virgin olive oil, and brown the meat tacos. Add the marinade liquid and We use it to lacquer the meat, with the help of a soup spoon.

Chop a little coriander (optional, if you like) and sprinkle it over the meat, which we serve on a bed of cooked rice, preferably basmati or jasmine type. On the meat, we sprinkle a little freshly ground pepper. It will not be necessary to add salt, since soy provides seasoning, but you can take a salt shaker to the table in case someone needs more.