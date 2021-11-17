We’re not going to gut you just anything from season three, don’t worry, but as you know, unless you’ve lived under a stone, Kendall Roy has finally found the courage and bad temper to face the great patriarch, Logan Roy.

Luxury and money are two fundamental columns on which the history of Succession. A series about the power struggles within the Roy family, one of those that belongs to the richest 1%.

For that, Kendall establishes a “war room” in a luxury apartment, which belongs to her ex and is located in the heart of New York.

Well, now you can feel like Kendall and handle the strings from the same place, because the real estate of the most famous auction house in the world, Sotheby’s, has put it up for sale.

We already warn you in advance that it costs $ 23,335,000, but if 23 million is what you usually wear loose as change, you may be interested.

Modern luxury in a classic building in the heart of New York

The residence is located in the Woolworth tower, New York, a spectacular historic building, in the neo-Gothic style and which was the tallest skyscraper in the “capital of the world” until 1930. Almost nothing, although it now occupies a more modest position in the world. ranking, the 39.

In addition, it is located overlooking the park City hall and is considered the gateway to Tribeca, the coveted area whose limits are as emblematic enclaves as Broadway or Canal Street.

Located on the 29th floor (the building has 55), the apartment has more than 600 square meters and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two toilets.

The living room, where Kendall does most of her planning, spans 40 feet and features herringbone floors, 20-foot ceilings, and unbeatable views.

The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, marble countertops Calacatta Caldia (which is also in the bathrooms) and a duplex terrace of about 257 square meters. As a curiosity, the bathrooms have a steam shower and the bathtubs They are from the Spanish brand Porcelanosa, so you will always have a piece of homeland if you decide to move there.

It is all equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and, of course, the building has exclusive services for its residents, such as gym, swimming pool, wine cellar or a lounge to be and socialize.

As you can see, with money you can get practically everything. That is another of the lessons you learn in the series and it is demonstrated by the fact that, if you want to feel like your favorite characters from Succession, for just over 23 million dollars you can already do it.