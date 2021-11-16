As many of you probably already know first-hand, this is an application that is basically used for working with numerical data. But of course, it not only helps us to carry out basic accounts, but it will even help us to manage the accounting of an entire company. For this, the functions and formulas that the application itself implements are very helpful.

Microsoft help to use Excel without complications

What we mean by this is that, for get all the performance out of Excel, it will be necessary that we delve into the software to the fullest. It is true that we are not facing a simple program, but it is not as complicated as many imagine, at least for a primary use. As we go into its more complex Excel functions and formulas, its use will obviously become more complicated. But everything is a matter of patience and a desire to learn, as is the case with most current programs.

Aware of all this, the developer firm, we talk about Microsoft, tries to make things much easier for us in this regard. In fact, next, we want to talk about a series of multimedia contents that are made available to us in the software itself. Many of you will know that programs generally have a help function, but here the spreadsheet application wants to go one step further.