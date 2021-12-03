To a large extent thanks to the cameras that current mobile devices make available to us, on the PC we can accumulate hundreds or thousands of photos. Over time these we save, delete, or share. Likewise, we edit a good number of them for whatever reason we need.
At this point and how could it be otherwise, for these editing tasks that we are commenting on, we use certain specific programs. There are many on the market, as you can imagine, starting with the popular Adobe Photoshop. But if we do not want to pay a single euro we also have several very interesting alternatives such as its direct competitor GIMP.
But with everything and with it in these same lines we are going to give you a new opportunity so that you can become authentic image editing experts. You can achieve all this thanks to these offers that we are going to show you below and that will allow you to acquire a good amount of related software at an unbeatable price. These titles will allow us to take our photo editing capabilities to other levels, all thanks to the software of the developer Skylum.
The artificial intelligence that Luminar AI presents to us as a clear example of all this. Of course, depending on the level of purchase that we reach, we will have a greater number of titles available, something that we are going to talk about right now. Also, all these offers come hand in hand with the Humble Bundle web so that you can take advantage of all this.
Save money and become an expert in photo editing
Well, as we comment here we will find up to 3 purchase levels to get hold of the packages available here and thus save hundreds of euros. In the first level mentioned we are going to find that we will have to pay just one for the following title:
Photolemur: This is a software focused especially on photographic editing that offers us all kinds of functions and effects. In addition, it is able to serve both new and more professional users.
However, if we want to go one step further in this software sector, we can add another four titles to the aforementioned and thus get the second package. Therefore, this will be composed of a total of four programs focused on the edition and for which we will have to pay the average minimum price that at the moment it is 21.03 euros. Paying this cost we would add the following four titles:
- Luminar 4: here we find one of the most powerful photo editors that also includes its own artificial intelligence to help us in these tasks.
- Templates: Color Gradient Portraits.
- LUTs: Trendy Style LUTs Pack.
- Templates: Postcard Travel Pack.
And, finally, to the 5 titles mentioned so far, we can add another 12 to make a total of 17 software solutions for which we would have to pay from 22.18 euros. In this way, for this price we would have the entire set of applications from the developer Skylum. Therefore, in the event that you make this determination, below, we list all the titles that will be added to those mentioned above:
- Aurora HDR.
- Looks: Analog Film.
- Luminar AI.
- Skies: Tropical Skies.
- Templates: Van Gogh Artistic Collection.
- Skies: Milky Way Galaxy.
- Signature Templates / Looks: Extraordinary Landscapes.
- Templates: Great American Landscapes.
- Templates: B&W Portrait.
- Training: Learn Lifestyle Photography with Dan + Chelle.
- LUTs: Street Vibe LUTs Collection.
- LUTs: Happy Together LUTs Collection.