The iconic Dragon balls that we have seen throughout the history of the manga and anime series of Dragon ball They can grant almost any kind of wish, that’s why they have the ability to raise the dead. Although Shenlong’s first wish in the series was Bulma’s panties for Ulong, almost all subsequent wishes have been to resurrect dead characters, whether it be Bora, Upa’s father, the many civilians who have died at the hands of the villains of the series, or even bring back your own Goku. The Dragon Balls have been responsible for resurrecting many dead characters at various times throughout the series.

This may cause some fans, especially those who started the series with Dragon Ball Z, wondering why Goku has never used them to bring back to life his beloved grandfather, Son Gohan. At the end of the day, the only impediment to resurrect someone is that said person has died of natural causes, something that did not happen to Grandpa Gohan.

And it is that Goku’s adoptive guardian died at the hands of our beloved protagonist before the events of the series, when the Saiyan was still a child and transformed into a Great Ape for the first time, thus killing his grandfather Gohan without realizing it. . When he finally learns of this during the Saiyan Saga, Goku is horrified and promises to apologize to his grandfather the next time they meet. So fans who are only familiar with Dragon Ball Z might be wondering: why not ask Shenlong to resurrect Grandpa Gohan?

This is a question that is answered in episode 76 of Dragon Ball: “The true identity of the masked man is …”. After a series of fights against Uranai Baba’s entourage of fighters, Goku faces a mysterious masked fighter with a halo on his head who seems to be familiar with the young Saiyan’s fighting style, and even uses the Kamehameha at one point. .

This fighter turns out to be Goku’s late grandfather., who has returned from the Otherworld for a day thanks to the magic of Uranai Baba. After an emotional reunion with his grandfather, Goku’s friend, Upa, asks him: Why not revive Son Gohan with the Dragon Balls? To which Grandpa Gohan refuses, stating that he enjoys the afterlife. Happy to leave Goku after seeing how much he has grown and matured, Son Gohan quietly leaves.

It is a feeling that makes it clear where Goku gets his personality from. After all, when he himself Goku perishes, adopts an equally carefree view of death. Once confident that his son can take care of things on Earth, Goku seems perfectly happy to remain in the other world, ready to seek new adventures, like his grandfather before him.

While own Goku ends up coming back, it seems unlikely that the grandpa gohan come back to earth. However, his spirit lives on, both literally in the Otherworld and figuratively on Earth. Goku’s firstborn, Gohan, received his name, and his memory of the Dragon Ball Four-Star remains an important heirloom for the Son family. Even decades after Grandpa Gohan’s death, his importance to Goku remains strong.

The latest advances in Dragon Ball Super suggest that Goku gets his benevolent nature from his biological father, Bardock, but the influence of his grandfather Gohan cannot be denied. Despite all the flaws of Goku, remains a kind and honorable character from the first episode, and that is entirely due to the upbringing of his adoptive grandfather. It is those values ​​that guarantee that Grandpa Gohan will remain alive forever, with or without the Dragon Balls..