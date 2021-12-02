This year we are seeing a lot of beauty Advent calendars by firms, and there are so beautiful and interesting that we would love to have more than one, without forgetting that they seem like a perfect gift for this Christmas, both to give us as gifts to give away. So today, we are going to tell you which are the favorite calendars of beauty editors, the one that we would buy without hesitation among all those we have seen this year. Here we go!

Charlie





Today we presented you with the new Advent calendar for Zara and our partner Charlie He has had it very clear, this would be his calendar without hesitation. Its lines are very clean and minimalist and inside there is a wide variety of products, from hand creams, gels, Jo Malone perfumes in collaboration with the firm, too an unprecedented fragrance and even scented candles which makes this calendar one of the most interesting. Price 99.95 euros.

Audrey





The choice of our partner Ana It is completely different, as you know she is a fan of Korean cosmetics, so one of her options is without a doubt Miin’s Advent calendar, which this year has been inspired by flowers, and contains a selection of the best Korean cosmetics. Price 109.95 euros.





Another calendar would be the one from Biotherm, because as Ana tells us, without a doubt her products are always a safe bet and this is made up of some of her best-sellers so much for him hair and skin care. Price 105 now 73.50 euros.

Biotherm Advent Calendar Gift Box

Maria





After asking Maria, his answer has been very clear, his favorite without a doubt It is Guerlain’s. She declares herself an absolute fan of its aromas and its candles, so this calendar imagines it to be wonderful. Although he also admits that its luxury price is only suitable for the lucky few. Price 590 euros.





So, thinking of another good option in terms of quality / price ratio, he opts for by Clarins. Because this calendar has high quality products, allows you to test its best-sellers and their mini format makes them ideal to take them on a trip. Price 119.99 now 83.99 euros.

Clarins Advent Calendar

Patricia





Sephora’s calendar is the option chosen by Patricia, in this calendar are all top Sephora brands and lots of viral products, so it’s a blast for any beauty addict. One of the best ways to try out many new items and discover new essentials. Price 129.99 euros.

Sephora Advent Calendar

Pepa





Our partner Pepa has opted for the Amazon Advent calendar, that as he has confessed to us he already has it in his hands. He loves the packaging and its boxes of different sizes, which combine absolutely Christmas tones such as red, gold or black; And also, as it is made of cardboard, it can be reused for other years. And of course inside, where they are products from different firms so it’s great to discover new treasures beauty. Price 52.49 euros.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Carolina L.





For my part, one of the Advent calendars that I like the most is the one from L’Occitane, its oils, its soaps and its products in general I not only love them, they are addictive thanks to their delicious aromas. Also in this edition, we find a lot of best-sellers of the firm along with a fabric calendar ideal for reuse. Price 199 euros.





And another that makes me especially excited it’s Essie’s calendar, with all those enamels of different shades and finishes, great for discovering new shades and making the coolest manicures. Price 64.36 euros.

Advent Calendar Essie

Photo | Guerlain