Beautiful phrases and original messages to congratulate Christmas

May God in his infinite goodness bless and fill our hearts with peace and love on Christmas night. Happy Holidays

Christmas is synonymous with love … it is a time when the love of God and human beings must prevail over hatred and bitterness … a time when our thoughts, actions and the spirit of our lives manifest the presence of God.

May the peace and harmony celebrated at Christmas be present every day of your New Year. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Christmas is a time to celebrate life, spread love, and sow hope.

Better than all the gifts under the Christmas tree, is the presence of a happy family.

When Christmas Day comes, the same warmth that we felt when we were children comes to us, the same warmth that surrounds our hearts and our homes.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, may all your goals be achieved and may you enjoy your dreams.

May this Christmas fill you and your whole family with happiness. Good parties!

I wish you that your Christmas is bright, brings you joy, love, peace and harmony.

Christmas is not just a date to give gifts, it is the great celebration of the birth of the person who taught us to love: Jesus of Nazareth!

It is always time to renew and live in peace. Merry Christmas!

Let the ghosts of fear, disgust and sadness go. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

With all our love, we hope that the magic of Christmas enlightens you and helps you achieve all your dreams. Merry Christmas!

We wish you a Merry Christmas in the company of your families and loved ones.

I wish you peace, health, love, joy and much happiness. May the star of Bethlehem illuminate you with all these gifts. Merry Christmas!

Dear friend, I wish you the best Christmas of your life.

The most beautiful days of the year are these, the ones we dedicate to all those people who appreciate and love us. Live them with enthusiasm and enjoy them. Merry Christmas!

I would like this Christmas four angels protect you: Love, Health, Joy and Happiness and may God bless you. Merry Christmas!

As the years go by, our priorities change except for one: that we be happy. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022.

Pretty phrases

Being traditional is fine, but there are people who want to rule the most beautiful phrase in the world in these dates. To do this, this special compilation, somewhat cloying, that can make us look very good:

The best Christmas message is the one that comes out of the silence of our hearts and tenderly warms the hearts of those who accompany us on our journey through life.

May Christmas give you back the illusions of childhood, the pleasures of youth and the tranquility of home. Merry Christmas!

May this Christmas be bright, bring joy, love and ignite a New Year full of light and hope.

May this year’s accomplishments be just the seeds to be planted and harvested with enormous success for years to come. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Suggestions of gifts for this Christmas: To your enemy, forgiveness. For an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. For a client, the service. To all, charity. For each child, a good example. To yourself, I respect.

Christmas, which can bring us back to the delusions of our childhood, remind the old man of the joys of his youth, and transport the traveler back to his home and quiet home.

Christmas is the hope of the years to come, with all possible and imagined achievements.

What is christmas? It is the tenderness of the past, the value of the present and the hope of the future. It is the sincere wish that each cup can be filled with rich and eternal blessings, and that each path will lead us to peace.

The magic of Christmas night is being able to make our dreams come true.

If you don’t know what gift to give your loved ones at Christmas, I know one: your love!

A great Christmas is made with dreams full of peace and happiness.

Sometimes someone comes into your life and you know right away that they were born to be there. That’s why I miss you so much this Christmas.

A handful of nougat will suffice for Christmas, but a handful of your love will feed me for life. Merry Christmas!

Leave your shine wherever you go, happy holidays.

May this Christmas turn every wish into a flower, every pain into a star, and every tear into smiles. Merry Christmas!

Being by your side at Christmas turns cold days into warm ones.

Original phrases

There are people who do not want to be traditional or send the most beautiful phrase. They want to “hit the mark”, start a laugh from the recipient or have your message remembered. Therefore, they resort to the most original phrases of the moment:

Surely the best Christmas ornament is a big smile.

If only we could get the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar for each month of the year …

He who does not have Christmas in his heart is not under the tree.

I wanted to include in your luggage for the New Year, I bring you these wishes for happy holidays and happy new year!

If life gives you a thousand reasons to cry, ignore it and smile. Make your life a dream and your dream a reality, because there are 1 MILLION reasons for you to have a Merry Christmas!

Thank you for having given me time, for supporting me and for loving me all year. There is no better Christmas gift than your friendship. Merry Christmas!

In the market you can buy a turkey, nougat, wine, raisins … but not a good friendship, it is a homemade recipe. Merry Christmas!

If these holidays you see a man dressed in red coming down your chimney and he puts you in a sack, do not be scared, it is because I asked Santa Claus that my gift be you.

The Christmas recipe: Three cups of illusion, a glass of friendship, a splash of tenderness and a liter of love. Stir it all together and put it in the oven. Wrap it up with laughter, lights, and songs. Finally serve it with joy and good will. Merry Christmas!

Laugh, love, dream, enjoy, be excited and get excited. Merry Christmas 2021.

Keep calm, Christmas is coming.

I love December, it’s like Friday all year long.

In case the network is saturated, in case the signal drops, in case I run out, my cell phone runs out or in case I get drunk. And in case I don’t see you … I don’t want to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas with your loved ones.

Christmas shrinks my clothes.

Melchor, I want you to bring me the good, the best.

Prepare your New Year’s Eve outfit and realize that you are going to wear more sparkle than the Christmas tree.

Dear cholesterol, in January we make amends.

Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, this year we are going to blow it up!

On Christmas Eve the first thing my relatives asked me was the Wi-Fi password.

This year do not expect any GIFT. I’m partying having a few drinks with the Wise Men and… things have gotten out of hand.

!! Congratulations!! I am pleased to inform you that you have been selected to be able to pull Santa’s sleigh this Christmas. In a few hours an elf will stop by your house to measure your horns. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas! Don’t worry, I washed my hands before sending you this message.

Akalasem Frejita, Arrusa Murga, Insupuka Lerma. You have just read yourself the spell that will prevent you from having sex for the rest of Christmas and the first three months of the new year. MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Friends are like the radars of the Civil Guard: even if you don’t see them, they are always there. Happy Holidays!

Happy Easter from the Alzheimer’s Association and best wishes for 1984

The mayor of Bethlehem arrested for requalifying the portal. The Magi are involved. The child will be born in 1 chalet. Santa Claus has applied as a prosecutor, so no gifts will be sent to anyone this year. Merry Christmas!

Next year will be the year of consumerism. Everyone will stay with the same car, with the same mobile, with the same salary… Happy New Year!

Ho Ho Ho! I am not Santa Claus, nor do I come loaded with gifts. But I am a message that someone sends you wishing you the best with those you love the most on this special night. Merry Christmas!

I wish you 65 days of love, 129 days of luck and 171 days of happiness. Also, I hope that this Christmas you will find health, money, peace and everything you need. And what you can’t find, Google it!

A bottle of cava: 25 euros. Tickets to celebrate Christmas at the Disco: € 30. An elegant dress for the party: € 90… Let me send you this message congratulating you on Christmas: IT IS PRICE FREE! Merry Christmas 2021 !!!

I just found out that Santa Claus is hospitalized with a high cholesterol. So tell me what you want and the night you want I go to your house and we make it good.

Personalized message no. 234. Start of message: «Merry Christmas to you and all your family!». End of dedication.

This Christmas the gifts are going to be delayed a bit because Santa Claus is being asked for the COVID certificate in each country he goes to and the mobile phone already has no coverage.

Dear Santa Claus: I only ask that next year my family continue to be so wonderful and my friends so nice. Yes, it doesn’t strain, so bring me the PlayStation 5.

Famous quotes from famous people

And if none of the above has helped you, you can always resort to the famous people wisdom. Either to seem cultured or because they have inspired you, these phrases are very helpful:

This is the Christmas message: We are never alone. (Taylor Caldwell)

There is nothing sadder in this world than waking up on Christmas morning and not being a child. (Erma Bombeck)

I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all year long. (Charles Dickens)

Christmas … is not an event, but a part of your home that you always carry in your heart. (Freya Stark)

Peace on earth will be established when we experience Christmas every day. (Helen Steiner Rice)

Christmas is not about opening gifts, it is about opening our hearts. (Janice Maeditere)

A good conscience is a continuous Christmas. (Benjamin Franklin)

At Christmas all roads lead home. (Marjorie Holmes)