Christmas is coming and with it, the family meals at home. If we want to surprise everyone at Christmas Eve dinner with a table worthy of a magazine, we need as the main element a tableware.

A set of plates that adapt to our style and decoration, but that are also elegant and appropriate for this time of year. Subtle tones, gold or white, can be a good choice and we have signed an interesting collection with these characteristics on Amazon. These are some of our favorite tableware:





The first of our options is this earthenware tableware with 18 pieces -for six people in total- signed by Churchill. This is the Queen’s Umbría model with a cream design and small gold flecks, complete with a hand-painted gold trim.

An elegant bet that we can use not only in these parties, combined with jute underplates for example, this game can be very practical in the warmer months. We find it at a very good price on Amazon, specifically for only 87.08 euros for the complete set.

Churchill QUEEN’S UMBRIA Crockery Earthenware 18 Pieces 6 People





In a much more tonic minimalist, we have this porcelain tableware in white with small black specks on the edges. A very complete option that includes 19 pieces: six large dinner plates, six soup plates, six dessert plates and a salad bowl.

In addition, it is so simple and inexpensive – the complete set is available for only 42.27 euros – that we can get hold of it even if we already have dishes, to combine it with other dishes and create a somewhat more eclectic style table.

Oroley – Hydra Complete Porcelain Tableware | 19 Pieces | Modern | White | Dishes | Original





Also in porcelain, this time in a soft gray -almost white- we have this 18-piece set. A design that plays with contrasts with impeccable elegance and subtlety, as some of the plates are plain and others have a striped pattern (such as watermarks).

In this way we can play with contrasts by superimposing plates on the table. In addition, its neutral color combines with all kinds of tones, so we can bet on being daring with textiles or glassware. The Tognana Lines set is on Amazon in full for 59.84 euros.

Tognana Lines Gray 18 Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set





One of the most complete tableware is this one made of porcelain with delicate illustrations and oriental inspiration, which has 60 pieces including plates, bowls and other options. The silhouettes have a slightly irregular shape – they are not completely round or oval – which gives them an even more original touch.

It is a design as subtle as it is romantic, that although decorated, does not lose part of that minimalist essence so practical when we talk about dishes. We can combine it with a gold cutlery as shown in the photos and we have it available on Amazon for a total of 212.15 euros.

L & B-MR Dinnerware 60 Piece Dinnerware Set, Antique Chinese Style Porcelain Set, Dinner Plate Set, Plates / Bowls / Spoons and Soup, Service for 12





But if our most classic style and we adore the most traditional or luxurious tableware -such as that of the Charterhouse of a lifetime – this 18-piece English set with illustrations in blue and cream is sure to be our favorite.

A selection of dishes made in stoneware, a ceramics compact that promises to be super tough and dishwasher safe. The game belongs to the english chintz collection and we can find it in full on Amazon for 51.22 euros.

H&H 825231 English Chintz-18 Piece Dinner Set, Blue, Stone





Finally, with a selection of 16 pieces, we have this ceramic dinnerware in sand gray with a slightly golden edging completely smooth. A perfect option to complete other dishes that we have uneven (or simply to increase the number of diners), since it is as elegant as it is subtle.

We have it available in another selection of colors but we are left with this tone for the golden touches that are so desirable this time of year. The price on Amazon is 89.55 euros (although it may vary depending on the color).

MÄSER 931736 – Ceramic dinnerware for 4 people (16 pieces), gray color





Photos | @paulaordovas, Amazon.