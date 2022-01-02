A player from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has managed to defeat one of the game’s fearsome Lynel enemies, despite the fact that Link was naked and was only using a simple stick as a weapon at the time. Breath of the Wild has an extensive catalog of enemies, with enemies such as the Bokoblins and Octoroks returning from previous titles. However, the Lynel is considered one of the toughest combatants in Breath of the Wild, often overwhelming players if they are not well equipped for battle.

At its launch, Breath of the Wild revolutionized the linear formula of Zelda from the past and instead offered players a version of Hyrule that could be explored at will. No location was forbidden, and players could venture into the arid Gerudo Desert or the fiery depths of Death Mountain at any point in their gameplay. This flexibility meant that, upon successful completion of the game’s tutorial in the Great Plateau section, players could unravel the mysteries of Breath of the Wild at will, and often in fun and unique ways.

This freedom of gameplay is something that Breath of the Wild player Technotsorry has embraced. Sharing a video on Reddit, the content creator showed off his incredible prowess in battle by quickly killing one of the Lynels from Breath of the Wild, although in the video, Link is naked and armed only with a tree branch. Luckily, Technotsorry had managed to upgrade his Sheikah slate before the battle and was thus able to use the Stasis rune to freeze the Lynel who periodically advanced between hits. This technique, combined with some well-timed Flurry Rushes and a boost from Attack Up, soon saw Technotsorry emerge victorious from this epic battle forever and ever, even against the odds. However, this victory did not come too soon, as the Technotsorry tree branch was badly damaged during the battle, and about to be degraded to uselessness.

While videos like Technotsorry’s are a lot of fun to watch, fans are currently more eager to find out more about the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild. Very little has been officially revealed about the fan-dubbed Breath of the Wild 2, although many theories have circulated online about what it might include. These have included from which incarnation of Ganon is found under Hyrule Castle to the possible inclusion of a spirit world.

The most recent gameplay trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 has led to many comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Skyward Sword was originally released as part of Nintendo’s Zelda series 25th anniversary celebrations in 2011, but was reissued for the Nintendo Switch last year. Many have since wondered if this reissue was actually Nintendo’s cunning move, with the company using Skyward Sword to refresh fans’ memories of the world above Hyrule, and the flight mechanics in a Legend of Zelda game. . The sequel to Breath of the Wild is scheduled for 2022, so there is no doubt that Nintendo will reveal more details shortly. However, until that point, taking down the Lineles naked, like Technotsorry did, can be a fun way to pass the time for Legend of Zelda fans as they wait patiently for more news on Breath of the Wild 2.