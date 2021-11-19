The singer and songwriter has been one of the stars of the Latin music night. His song ‘Patria y vida’ has won the award. And while I received it, in addition to moving us with his speech in which she spoke of what she had suffered with the award-winning song and remembered other women who have put art at the service of freedom of expression such as Gloria Estefan or Celia Cruz, She also won us over with her Spanish roots look.

A white manila shawl full of fringes and embroidery converted into a blouse that she combined with white pants. A very traditional style with a modern touch and a strong vibe hippie Which suited him wonderfully and we were delighted from minute one. In addition, he continued with his recent look bride. And it is that Beatriz has recently remarried Yotuel in the same place where they did 13 years ago.

As a final touch, her long hair is combed to one side and with natural waves. And blue eyeshadow with a lot glitter. Wonderful.

“Yesterday I realized how beautiful music is when it is put to serve social causes, to give a voice to those who have no voice. I cry because they cannot imagine what I have suffered, I have had threats of all kinds. The song was very upsetting and it only talks about human rights. I didn’t know that we were up against nothing but music and asking for freedom for those who have no voice. “

Cover photo | @beatrizluengo

Photos | Gtres