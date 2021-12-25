The acquaintance speedrunner Guillaume “Antistar” Leviach has set an incredible world record on the track Rainbow road from Super mario kart, beating the previous world record. Although Super Mario Kart was released in 1992, the game’s speedrunner community continues to compete intensely, honing their skills to reduce race times and compete for world record titles. And while some Mario Kart speedrun challenges are a bit strange, this simple Leviach speedrun record will be tough to beat.

The speedrunning in video games has grown in popularity over the years and has built a dedicated community and an applauding fan base. In essence, speedrunning is the act of completing a game or level in the shortest time possible, using game features – and sometimes game-breaking bugs – to improve efficiency and reduce time to completion. There are several categories of speedrunning, ranging from completing the entire narrative of a game to defeating its final boss in the shortest time possible. Among the most popular games for speedrunning are Minecraft and Skyrim, as well as many of the Mario games, due to the fluidity of their controls and the need for flawless timing. Some of the most impressive Mario game speedruns involve executing perfect levels and moves, as well as discovering new tricks to get the best possible times.

As you can see in the video above, this speedrunner Mario Kart set an incredible record time in the Rainbow road, more than two decades after the game’s initial release. Mario Kart speedrunner Guillaume “Antistar” Leviach has broken two world records in the course of a few weeks. Leviach posted a time of 1’26 “36 on the Rainbow Road in Super mario kart. The new world record was classified as “Myth +”, which is the highest rank the Super Mario Kart community gives to track times.

Leviach’s record also made him the first player to achieve a perfect 80/80 in the Myth + category within the World Gaming Hall of Fame. Super mario kart. Received Myth + rank in all 80 different times on all 20 circuits in the game, including single lap times and full race times, as well as the PAL (European) and NTSC (North American / Japanese) versions of the game. .

The Rainbow road is known for its numerous iterations, each of which offers a greater difficulty than other circuits of Mario Kart. For many, it is a challenge to complete the route, and even more so in record time. With huge penalties for cornering and reckless driving, completing the course requires firm controls and well-calculated drifts. Leviach achieved his impressive world record by jumping around corners and staying within the lines right at the edge. It’s also noteworthy that Leviach was playing Donkey Kong, whose weight might have given him unique advantages along the way, but he’s still one of the most difficult characters to control.

Mario Kart’s time in the Rainbow road Leviach’s will be tough to beat, especially since he now holds the top two spots on the Rainbow Road world record for Super mario kart. Even so, everything is possible within the community of speedrunning, as the new best times only require the player to go down one millisecond.