Steam surpasses its old record by more than half a million players.

Long ago, the PC became one in a much more heterogeneous gaming environment than it used to be after the arrival of stores such as the Epic Games Store, launchers of each company or even services such as Xbox Game Pass, but despite the competition Steam continues to stand out as the leading PC platform. Not only that, but it keeps growing, yesterday Steam exceeded its record of simultaneous players when touching the 28 million.

Specifically, yesterday, January 2, 2022, around 3:50 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), Steam registered 27,942,458 players simultaneously and thus pulverizes the previous peak of 27.4 million players reached last November 2021. It would not be surprising that in the coming days it could exceed these figures, since it is still a holiday period in many territories.

As for the most played games of the day, unsurprisingly, the list is led by the veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with a maximum of 867,147 simultaneous players. Proposals such as Dota 2 and its 761,107 simultaneous players complete the list, PUBG about 350,000 or Apex Legends with 221,000. Games like Grand Theft Auto 5, Naraka: Bladepoint, Team Fortress 2, New World, Rust and ARK: Survival Evolved also did their bit. All of them are part of the Steam Christmas Sale that last Until January 5, so it is also not surprising that they have achieved those numbers.

Believe it or not, Cyberpunk 2077 was the most played title on Steam in 2021

This 2022 Steam expects great growth thanks to the arrival of the first batch of Steam Deck, that kind of portable PC in the form of a game console with which Valve hopes to compete in the gaming space on mobile devices. We’ll see if he can cope with the commodity crisis and it manages to offer a continuous distribution of its new device, and if it is accompanied by a new launch of its own. Half-Life: Alyx was Valve’s last game to date.

