We start by preparing a fish broth or stock with the monkfish tails, spines, head and skins, since it is a very tasty and full-bodied broth, thanks to its high level of collagen. We can refresh the broth with the green part of a leek or a piece of chives. When it’s ready, we reserve it.

In a pot we cook the beans from La Granja that we will have soaked the night before, with enough water to cover them, exceeding a couple of centimeters, a handful of salt and a bay leaf. We let them cook until they are tender, approximately two and a half to three hours. During cooking we remove any foam that may form.

We clean the monkfish and we cut it into slices or cheeks. We fry the monkfish cheeks lightly floured and when we turn them over, we add two tablespoons of homemade ratatouille or our best stir-fry. Next, we add two glasses of our homemade stock and let it cook for three minutes.

We drain the beans once cooked and We add to the saucepan where we have the monkfish with the sauce and the broth, letting the whole cook for ten minutes. We can also add some prawns or clams if we want some more storied beans, which will be cooked to spare in those minutes. We taste and correct the salt and take it to the table very hot.