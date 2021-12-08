We are a few hours away from experiencing adventures again with Master Chief with the official launch in Mexico of Halo Infinite, and 343 Industries teams up with the publisher Dark Horse Books to launch the “Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition”.

If you are a fan of the Master Chief saga, you should definitely consider having this in your collection. encyclopedia 488-page hardcover.

The encyclopedia from Halo comes with an exclusive cover, a decorative sleeve and a lithograph. All this knowledge will be available for purchase on March 30 of next year.

Warning: Halo Infinite on disc does not include the full game

Such a vast universe needed such an encyclopedia

The Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition by Dark Horse Books will be released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo, this is the most definitive guide to the universe so far.

In the image we have of the amazon page, site where this encyclopedia can be purchased, we can see the quality of the illustrations that we can enjoy.

The release of the encyclopedia of Halo It’s just the latest in a long line of celebrations from the franchise this year. With this, 343 Industries seems to consent to its users for as long as we wait for it to be ready. Halo Infinite.

«Halo Infinite It took over six years to launch, but after such a long wait, 343 has given fans the game they’ve been waiting for, ”reads the review from ComicBook.com from Halo Infinite.

Today we’re back with a very special Canon Fodder! Get first details on a brand new Halo Encyclopedia coming your way next Spring and join us for a celebration of the Master Chief’s legacy in honor of Issue 117. 1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣: https://t.co/aOLT8sVzV1 pic.twitter.com/8Jr7HHTA4t – Halo (@Halo) July 12, 2021

Where to buy it

As we already mentioned, the encyclopedia from Halo It will go on sale on March 30 and is now available to pre-order on Amazon in the United States.

If you decide to join the encyclopedia to your collection, you can choose two versions, the Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition It will cost $ 99.99, but if you decide, the standard version will also be available for $ 49.99.

Are you ready to join Master Chief again with Halo Infinite? And better yet, will you integrate this Halo Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition?

Don’t forget to check out our review of Halo Infinite in our channel Youtube.