During the month of August 2020, Rocksteady presented Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League through a first trailer. Although, a few months ago we could see a small preview of this incredible project that during The Game Awards has been seen with an amazing gameplay trailer, showing us the gang made up of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. In addition, we have also been able to see other superheroes like Flash in his evil version.

The Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League new gameplay trailerWe have seen that there will be frenzied and explosive fighting, with fast and skillful movements through the city. The game also uses an irreverent and humorous tone as we see in the Suicide Squad movies themselves. Rocksteady has reminded us that the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League release date is set for sometime during 2022.

Launch yourself on the adventure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the groundbreaking third-person action shooter being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham saga. This title presents the unmistakable style of the studio that combines the history of the characters with the action of third-person shooter to make us live a unique game experience.

Discover the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Special Force X (aka the Suicide Squad) and embark on the mission that Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark reluctantly undertake to annihilate the most powerful superheroes in the DC world. : the Justice League. With an original narrative set in the sprawling open world of the city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League places the four DC supervillains in the middle of a riotous and destructive race alongside an invading alien force and superheroes from DC, who now plan to tear apart the city they one day promised to protect.