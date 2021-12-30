BCH and BSV are crushed by Bitcoin price in 2021

Bitcoin (BTC) appears poised to outperform its forked versions of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) in terms of price-performance in 2021, market data shows.

Notably, BTC’s yields to date (YTD) stood near 60% at press time, as its price faltered near $ 47,500. Compared, BCH rallied just over 26% to $ 435.50, while the BSV price plunged more than 25% to $ 122.30 in the same period.

But the biggest takeaway remained the performance of Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV against Bitcoin. In detail, the BCH / BTC ratio decreased over 22.50% YTD (on the year) to 0.00916. Meanwhile, the BSV / BTC pair declined by almost 55% YTD to 0.00258 BTC, indicating capital rotations from Bitcoin forks.

Daily price chart of candles for the pair BCH / BTC and BSV / BTC. Source: TradingView

Market dominance

Additionally, forked Bitcoin tokens, once counted in the top ten cryptos by market capitalization, lost their positions to emerging layer one blockchain projects.

In particular, the arrival of Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Terra (LUNA), Avalanche (AVAX) and other protocols opened more avenues for cryptocurrency traders to park their money.

On the other hand, The main selling point for Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV continued to be claims of increased scalability, which did not gain traction with investors as Bitcoin transaction fees fell more than 50% this year.

Performance of the top 25 cryptoassets as of December 30 at 1330 UTC. Source: Messari

That resulted in a decline in market dominance for both Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV. While BCH’s share of the entire cryptocurrency market fell to 0.37% from 0.84% ​​earlier this year, BSV’s market share also declined to 0.10% from 0.40% in the same period.

Bitcoin, whose market dominance also slipped from 70% to less than 40%, performed better than Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV, nonetheless. That is mainly due to its increasing adoption among retail and institutional investors as they seek safe havens against the lax pro-inflation monetary policies of central banks.

Inflation keeps rising, debt keeps rising, interest rates near zero, and in some countries negative … Yeah, feels good to be a #bitcoin holder! – Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) December 19, 2021

Abyssal development data

Bitcoin also stood out over BCH and BSV based on developer activity.

Data obtained by CryptoMiso.com showed that Bitcoin this year approved 2,937 changes suggested by more than 100 contributors to its source code, the seventh highest number of commits recorded on GitHub. By comparison, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV processed 1,099 and 496 confirmations in the same period.

Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV commit in 2021. Source: CryptoMiso

A higher number of commits shows that more developers want to improve the open source project in question. Conversely, a lower count alerts you to a slower rate of protocol improvements.

In the end, Bitcoin SV turned out to be the worst performer than Bitcoin Cash in terms of price-performance, as well as market dominance and developer activity. Investors also kept their distance as the Bitcoin SV network suffered three 51% attacks and its co-founder Craig Wright remained embroiled in a lawsuit, as Cointelegraph previously reported.

Now, BSV price may face further losses down the road if it breaks below a long-duration support level near $ 121.50, as shown in the chart below.

Weekly price chart of the BSV / USD pair. Source: TradingView

Conversely, a pullback from the $ 121.50 support could cause the BSV price to test its 50-week exponential moving average (currently near $ 167) as the next bullish target.

Likewise, the latest BCH price drop has brought it closer to its multi-year ascending trend line support. Therefore, A pullback from that level could make the Bitcoin Cash token roughly $ 600 as its next upside target, as shown through the Fibonacci levels below.

Weekly price chart of the BCH / USD pair. Source: TradingView

Otherwise, breaking below the risks of the long-term support level puts the price of BCH on its way to near $ 195, a level with a history of sending higher prices.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: