Baja California has been the location of several Hollywood movies, such as Titanic, Pearl Harboy, 007 Tomorrow Never Dies Y Commander of Sea and War, since the entity is located a few kilometers from the United States. Now, the next governor Marina del Pilar Ávila wants to turn the entity into the “capital of cinema.”

In an interview, the next Secretary of Economy and Innovation in the entity and who will be in charge of promoting the film industry in the entity, Kurt Ignacio Honold Morales, explained that the president’s project consists of giving “greater facilities” to American producers so that tax in Baja California.

Also promote Mexican talent related to the film industry, such as actors, makeup artists, designers, as well as experts in virtual reality, animation and set construction.

“What the governor wants is for (Baja California) to become the capital of the film industry, and for that we are working to make it easier for large producers to come here to invest. The joke is to make it bigger, “he told Forbes Mexico.

Lee: 3.4 million went to the movies this weekend, a record number in a pandemic

In Rosarito, a municipality of Baja California, in 1996 the largest forum for aquatic filming was built: the Baja Studios. In this, located on the shore of the Pacific Ocean, it was filmed Titanic.

The former municipal president of Tijuana commented that with the impulse that he seeks to give to the film industry, it is expected that in the first year of the Government of Marina del Pilar Ávila an economic benefit of between 80 and 100 million dollars will be obtained.

What does the project to turn Baja California into the capital of cinema consist of?

The Directorate of Creative Industries is being created, what it does is that it brings together everything that has to do with animation, 3D, virtual reality, filming, pre and post production, musicalization.

In Baja California we have a lot of talent and the industry has been created since 1996 with TitanicAt that time James Cameron decided to shoot the film here, and since then the film industry has been growing. I am one of the owners of Baja Studios, where it was filmed Titanic, and I have dedicated myself, since we bought it in 2006, has promoted it not only in Hollywood throughout the United States so that they come to film.

What are these facilities?

They (the producers) come and film and when they come to film, they need -for example- to film in places other than a studio, they need security, transportation, so it is to help them to make it easier for them to obtain all those kinds of things so that the filming is very dynamic and fast. Help them quickly so that they can get what they need quickly so that they do not affect production and that helps to lower their cost.

If artists have to stop due to migration, it is to speak with migration to facilitate and expedite the documentation; If you have to import things overnight, talk to customs so that they facilitate the quick importation of the products; if it is temporary importance, try to do it quickly so that they are not affected.

Don’t Miss: Jean Paul Gaultier Shows The Cinema That Made Him A Designer

The governor-elect spoke that there is talent in the state. Will you do something to connect it with the producers?

What (the governor-elect) is referring to is that here we have the talent. Not just as artists, but behind-the-scenes talent who are sometimes the most important, because they are what make things happen and make them look the way they should be seen, like makeup artists; All the costumes here are made, we have people who sew and make the costumes; in set construction, we have the people to make them; for 3D, virtual reality, we have companies that are dedicated to that.

Was the meeting the governor-elect held with actor and producer Mel Gibson to invite him to record in the state?

Mel Gibson brings three projects to do, not just here, but anywhere in the world, and what we did is invite him to come to know Baja California well and see all the locations that we have here and that of the three projects that has, at least one does here.

Apparently two of the three projects, he plans to bring them here and it is the beginning. Like him, we have the idea of ​​bringing more to film here in Baja California.

It is planned to bring the producers and directors, who are the ones who make the decision, to come here to see Baja California and decide. Here we have everything so they can do it (record) and trust them.

It may interest you: The Morelia Film Festival will expand its face-to-face activities

What other producers have you reached out to?

They ask us for a lot of discretion in the cinema, because they are projects that they do not want to be known until they announce it and do the marketing, but we do bring in our pipe like four big projects so that they come to film next year.

Has it been calculated how much the economic benefit would be?

If we achieve the objective, it is to generate more or less in investment, in all the productions that we have, between 80 and 100 million dollars in the first year.

Is this compared to other years greater, less or the same?

It’s a bit older, considering that the industry stopped a bit because of the pandemic and people weren’t going to the movies; Right now that they are already returning, we have a significant demand to create content and that is what we are betting on

How much is greater?

From 20% to this year that is ending.

* This note was originally published on October 13, 2021.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel