The president of BBVA Switzerland, Alfonzo Gómez, explains the invisible impact that fluctuations in bitcoin (BTC) have on the financial entity and shows his satisfaction with the correct decision-making regarding the implementation of the service for the sale and purchase of bitcoins cryptocurrencies and ether (ETH) in Europe through the banking institution.

As of June 21, the banking entity began its journey in the crypto ecosystem and as announced prior to the launch of its service related to digital assets, they have dedicated themselves exclusively to operating with bitcoin and now with the new currency. integrated digital on the 13th of this month, Ether. “We have decided to incorporate ether into our cryptoactive ‘wallet’ because, together with bitcoin, they are the protocols that arouse the greatest interest in investors. At the same time, they offer us all the guarantees to comply with the regulation. ” Gomez said for the Forbes Colombia portal.

As in its inception, the institution has not lost its focus on being always active with regard to the intense dedication of study and attention demanded by financial environments such as crypto. Well, if there is a key and characteristic factor that surrounds crypto assets, it is the fluctuation to which they are subjected and for which they should not be lost sight of when working with them. Given this, Alfonzo Gomez commented to Forbes that “If we take into account the latest increases that have occurred in recent days, especially through Bitcoin, it is obviously a world big enough that we cannot ignore it. And it is in this dynamic that we are working ”.

Even the financial entity has maintained its interest in regards to the crypto environment due to its constant variation. Currently the fluctuation has reached approximately 78% since they entered the market and for the president of the corporation, this variability means an “objective effect” according to Forbes.

However, the banking entity itself has not been affected by the variation in the prices of cryptocurrencies, this is mainly due to the fact that this service comes digitally so it does not have a great effect as regards the group. of assets processed in the bank because BBVA has so far the greatest weight is in traditional assets, therefore, regardless of the type of fluctuation that is witnessed, this will not have an alarming impact on the institution, for now.

“We are not affected in the sense that, indeed, there was good growth in terms of valuation, and we would not have been affected in the opposite direction either. What we are doing is assembling our value proposition with an exercise of maximum responsibility so that all our clients can understand that this is a long-term path ” clarified the president of BBVA Switzerland.

In the framework of the regulation of blockchain technology in the banking entity BBVA, it has been constantly reviewed and monitored by the European Union and the European Central Bank (ECB). Even, according to what is exposed in the Forbes portal, these three institutions are operating together to carry out efficient work and where knowledge of the various events by the parties involved predominates.

