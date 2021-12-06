BBVA has surprised the brand’s consumer by showing effective customer service, helping to arrange their services to pay for the hospitalization from his mascot.

With the passage of time, banks around the world have chosen to adapt to the use of technology to improve their services, providing their clients with an effective way to make payments, transactions and other types of activities from the palm of their hand thanks to the use of smartphones, being well received by a considerable part of the population, which prompted brands to continue growing their investments in these areas and making some names of these predominate over others by gaining the trust of users.

According to the Report on Digital Banking in Mexico made by Finnovista in collaboration with Fintech Expert, Santander was the financial institution with the highest number of digital banking tools in Mexico During 2020 with 12, in second it was Citybanamex with 11, in third Banorte with 11, in fourth BBVA with 11 and in Quito Banbajio with 9.

Taking into account that the systems of these banking institutions are used daily by millions of people and that they must be constantly updated due to changes in operating systems, these can represent some problems in terms of service to users, either due to inconsistencies in platforms, undeserved debts, lack in the arrival of amounts, etc.

However, social networks have played an important role for users to show such inconsistencies to brands so that they achieve or try to solve their problems through a efficient customer service, a situation that it has managed to carry out efficiently BBVA.

A shelter dedicated to the rescue and adoption of pets in situations of abuse and abandonment, showed in networks that a dog named Bruce needed a hospitalization as soon as possible, but ran into a problem as they couldn’t use their account BBVA for alleged debts, also mentioning that they already have the money, but the systems take up to 8 days to update their status, putting the integrity of the bank at risk. mascot.

We need help @CondusefMX, @BBVA_Mex He is not responsible, they remove my account whenever they want, and his answer is always that the process is automatic and I have to wait days. Why is the bank allowed this? I urgently need to pay for the hospital! I’m desperate!! https://t.co/jGTXtbSE0L – Samiacornio Ragnar-mom 🌙🦭 (@ Evayflork1) December 5, 2021

Shortly after, the same foundation published an update where it mentions that they were left “with the square eye” before the efficient service to the brand’s customer, since BBVA informed them that they could now operate their service on a regular basis in order to pay the pet hospitalization, as well as his best wishes that Bruce is well.

Now they did leave us with the square eye. We have never been given this attention, really, thank you @BBVA_Mex pic.twitter.com/JtRMjLWqO0 – Toby Foundation (@FundacionToby) December 5, 2021

This time BBVA has succeeded in repositioning its name high with efficient customer service, managing to be a good advertising for the brand, thus demonstrating that it is a trustworthy service that seeks to solve the problems of consumers with its services, however, it is not the first time that a company has managed to win over the consumer by showing positive results quickly.

During the week we also saw a user who found some deficiencies with the Volaris chatbot, which due to its limited responses, could not solve their problems, requesting personalized customer service through social networks; the brand was present and managed to win back the consumer in less than two hours, improving the brand image before the consumer’s mind.

A effective customer service improves user perception before the products and services of the brands, being an effective strategy to improve the image of the companies.

