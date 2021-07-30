After changes to labor laws, BBVA México, the largest bank in the country, migrated 37,000 employees who were hired under the outsourcing to its parent companies, assured its general director Eduardo Osuna.

The banker explained that they had a reasonable clarity of what was going to happen in the bill, which had been discussed for many months, in such a way thatand anticipated before the different scenarios.

“We already migrated 37,000 employees that we had in different bank companies, its different companies where the origination of the resources is ”, he assured in a press conference for his financial results.

In this sense, Eduardo Osuna explained that the people hired under the scheme of outsourcing met the requirements of the law, some in inoutsourcing in different operators, but they were already migrated on July 1 to the mother companies in the generation of income.

In fact, he stressed that the payroll of July 15 was already paid from the companies, recognizing all seniority, without lowering benefits, on the contrary, in some cases there were increases.

“We also executed 3,700 internalisations, basically they were software developers who were working on certain projects and most of the concentration is linked to the collection and retail areas of the bank.”

However, he specified that they have pending some things that go through approvals from the Ministry of Labor, basically, specialized suppliers that will continue to be specialized suppliers in the outsourcing allowed by law.

In addition to some activities that they have yet to register with the agency, but the most important component of migration they have already done.

Osuna assured that the discussion in the Senate is important to finish tying all the times that are put into law, both issues of the fiscal part with the outsourcing law, the registration of suppliers, since there are many issues that are pending.

Nevertheless, considered that it is a change of law that is very relevant and that it will be beneficial for all workers in the country.

