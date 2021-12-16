The agency detailed that the report had to be made between April 1 and 12, 2019 and was breached within the deadline.

In the case of BBVA Mexico, there were four fines that added 4.7 million pesos in total and the reasons for the sanctions were for not presenting the methodology applied to approve consumer and commercial loans in 2018.

The regulator also said that in 2018 the bank’s CEO “did not foresee the necessary measures for the bank’s transactions and internal control to be consistent with each other” by not proposing measures for the bank’s staff to commit illicit acts.

The same year, the bank failed to keep an electronic record of the reports made by its clients. All these measures can be challenged by the bank.

The third bank that received sanctions was the Mexican Bank of the Bajío, to which a total of 23 fines were imposed, which together amount to 11.4 million pesos.

The reasons for these fines were that it failed to send a report on time of all the relevant operations that its clients made from April to June 2018.

The bank, headquartered in León, is also accused of failing to collect information on the predominant activity of its clients in order to prevent money laundering.

It is also accused of failing to strictly monitor the transactional behavior of its clients when their degree of risk is higher.